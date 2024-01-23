Which Oregon city along Interstate 5 is getting a new Burgerville?

Burgerville has announced it will be opening a new restaurant late this spring or early summer in a city along Interstate 5, but it will not be in Salem.

The company said in a press release issued Tuesday morning that it has signed a lease for a new location in Wilsonville at 8699 SW Robert Burns Drive, a former Burger King location.

“We are excited to bring Burgerville’s delicious food made with locally sourced ingredients to more Pacific Northwest communities,” Chief Executive Officer Ed Casey said in an press release. “Wilsonville is a great place to expand, with its combination of a strong local community and a perfect place to stop off the freeway.”

The news wasn’t all disappointing for local Burgerville fans. Salem is on a short list for further Burgerville expansion over the next 18 months.

The company said Wilsonville is the first of several new locations it plans to open in 2024 and 2025. Other new markets being targeted include Salem and Bend, as well as markets in Washington.

Salem had a Burgerville for 14 years. It closed in early 1992 after 14 years, a casualty of the Interstate-5 widening project at the Market Street interchange.

Read more: Salem doesn't have a Burgerville. Why is that?

“We’ve known that Salem is eager to have a location again, and we’re thrilled to return as soon as possible,” Burgerville officials said in an email to the Statesman Journal. “When deciding what region to put focus on, Salem became one of the first targets. The choice was obvious; after reviewing countless emails and letters asking us to come back to Salem, we realized there is great demand for us in Salem!”

Burgerville was established in 1961 and is a family-owned company headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. The regional fast-food chain currently has 39 locations, including Albany and Monmouth.

The Wilsonville location will be the first new restaurant for Burgerville in eight years. The last time it opened a new outlet was in Corvallis in 2016, at a former Wendy’s location.

Capi Lynn is a senior reporter for the Statesman Journal. Email your questions and tips to her at clynn@statesmanjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Burgerville to open new location in Wilsonville, Oregon