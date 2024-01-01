Oregon City driver, 22, faces manslaughter charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people died Saturday night when an Oregon City driver ran a red light and slammed into 2 other cars on Highway 224, the Oregon State Police said.

Fallington William Frazer III, 22, was taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries, then arrested for manslaughter, DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

Investigators said the crash happened around 7:50 p.m. when Frazer, headed north in a Dodge Caliber, ran the light, then hit a westbound Subaru Forester and a Toyota Prius.

Mercedes slams into Portland house, 4 flee, remain at large

The Subaru then hit a steel utility pole, killing the driver, 37-year-old Fleetwood Mars Mozee. A passenger in the Caliber, 24-year-old Mitchell Scott Barr of Milwaukie, was also killed.

The 2 people in the Prius weren’t hurt.

That part of Hwy 224 was closed for about 7 hours during the accident investigation and reconstruction.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.