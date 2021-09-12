Oregon climbs into the top 4 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
USA TODAY Sports' Paul Myerberg breaks down the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
USA TODAY Sports' Paul Myerberg breaks down the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
The LSU Tigers receive votes in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll but remain unranked.
Texas falls out of the top 25 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
When is the last time Ohio State has been outside the top ten?
Auburn football makes its debut in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
Things are trending down, but how badly? #GoBucks
Ari had three nominations.
This week was disappointing for the Irish in many ways
Dakereon Joyner was the only other Gamecock to take snaps at QB on Saturday.
On Friday’s episode of “Real Time,” Bill Maher kicked off his monologue talking about what is arguably the single biggest domestic politics story that happened during his Labor Day break: The draconian anti-abortion law that experts say has effectively killed Roe v. Wade in Texas. You can watch the full monologue above now. Maher, unsurprisingly, is opposed to the law, which he said was passed by a “medieval government.” And the provision of the law he found the scariest was the kludge Texas Rep
These four key matchups could go a long way in determining the outcome of this Week 1 matchup.
Where do you think your favorite team should rank in this week's SEC Power Rankings?
Oregon and Iowa were the big movers in The Associated Press college football poll after road wins over top-10 opponents. The Ducks' victory over Ohio State earned them a promotion from No. 12 to No. 4. Another impressive defensive performance by Iowa in the Cy-Hawk Trophy game pushed the Hawkeyes from No. 10 to No. 5.
Zach Wilson got a first-hand look at just how difficult it can be to play quarterback for the New York Jets. “There’s a lot of great things for him to build off of,” said Jets first-year head coach Robert Saleh. The No. 2 pick in the draft spent the better part of his day on the run, trying to avoid a relentless Panthers pass rush.
What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 2
Michigan State football nearly doubles vote total in latest AFCA Coaches Poll
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Oregon’s place among the top programs in college football after the Ducks’ win over Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday.
What the suspension of La'el Collins means for Dallas now, Dak's record-setting night, and America's Team brings a ratings bonanza for NBC. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Week 3 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
Oregon moved up eight spots all the way to No. 4 after beating Ohio State. Iowa also moved into the top five.
The loss was disappointing (and avoidable), but there were plenty of positives from Sunday's season-opening loss for the Pats. It seems they have their quarterback and a legit defense too.