Oregon Coast whale watching 2023: Where to see the world's largest animals

A whale breaks the surface of the waters of the Pacific Ocean off the Oregon Coast during a previous Whale Watch Week.

Want to spot nature’s largest animal in the wild?

Late December is a great time to make it happen.

An estimated 15,000 gray whales are expected to swim past Oregon’s shores over the next several weeks as part of their annual migration south to the warm calving lagoons near Baja, Mexico.

But picking the perfect place to spot whales isn’t simple.

Luckily, Oregon’s state parks department offers Winter Whale Watch Week from Dec. 27 to 31.

Trained volunteers will be stationed at 15 sites to help visitors spot whales, share information and answer questions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

Volunteers Nancy Rasmussen, left, and husband Steve Rasmussen, center, look for whales from The Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay on the first day of Whale Watch Week in 2022.

The Whale Watch Week sites are some of the best places to spot whales on the Oregon Coast.

“We are excitedly waiting for the migration of the gray whales to come down from Alaska,” Oregon State Parks Ranger Peter McBride said. “We really enjoy sharing the experience with visitors.

“It’s been a tradition at Oregon State Parks for more than 40 years.”

A map of volunteer-staffed sites is available online at bit.ly/47Uk51x.

Depoe Bay center good spot to sight whales

The Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 31. Visitors can see interactive whale exhibits and take in the panoramic ocean views. Binoculars are provided. Rangers from Oregon State Parks will also be on hand to answer questions about whales.

Cape Lookout can be a good spot to spot whales on the Oregon Coast

Ideas for picking the right spot

During the winter migrations, the whales are a bit farther out from shore.

“The whales stay farther out in winter because it’s a little easier for them to navigate in the deeper water,” said Luke Parsons, park ranger at the Depoe Bay Whale Watching Center. “They’re in a hurry. They’re headed down to Baja to either breed or give birth, and don’t want to miss the party.”

That means spotting spouts in the vast ocean can be a challenge.

While much of the success in whale watching is patience — the willingness to keep your binoculars focused on the ocean — there are a few places and tips that can help improve odds, Parsons said.

"In the afternoon, when the sun is right over the ocean, it's sparkling and pretty, but there's so much glare that it's very difficult to see them," Parsons said. "In the morning, the ocean tends to be more calm and of course the sun is behind you, so it's a lot better."

Whale Watching at Harris Beach State Park outside Brookings.

Hike-in whale watching

Hiking to a place to spot whales can also be a rewarding adventure.

Two favorites include Neahkahnie Mountain, a steep 3-mile hike with a scramble to the summit, and Cape Lookout, a more level 5-mile trek.

The route up Neahkahnie starts near Mazanita at the South Neahkahnie Trailhead. The hike climbs 1.5 miles, up 900 feet, to a stunning viewpoint. To reach the true summit, you’ll have to scramble up a rocky user path.

The route to the tip of Cape Lookout is longer but a lot less steep. From the Cape Lookout trailhead, south of Tillamook and north of Pacific City, it’s 2.4 miles to the tip of the cape. The hike gets you out closer to where it's sometimes possible to see whales more up close.

If you don't want to look for whales in the sometimes chilly outdoor air, set up shop at the Inn at Spanish Head lobby on the 10th floor in Lincoln City. Coffee and snacks can be enjoyed while keeping your eyes peeled on the ocean.

Whales and Christmas lights

South of Coos Bay you can watch for whales and hike in the morning before enjoying one of Oregon’s greatest Christmas lights displays at night.

Shore Acres State Park, one of a trio of state parks on a spectacular section of the coast, is one of the best spots to see whales and get ocean views. The upside is that if you stay until the evening, you can enjoy a wonderland of Christmas lights that features — among other things — leaping whales. You can also listen to carols and sip hot cider.

Visiting the lights does require getting one of a limited number of parking passes.

Make sure to hike to the Oregon Coast Trail between Sunset Bay, Shore Acres and Cape Arago. It’s one of the state’s best.

3-in-1 whale stop: Depoe Bay

There's a trio of options to chose from in Depoe Bay.

All you need to do is step out of your car for the possibility of spotting whales at Boiler Bay Scenic Viewpoint right in town. For a short hike and sweeping view, head 3 miles south to Cape Foulweather.

Finally, if those two places fail, step into the Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay, where experts can help guide the search.

The Lookout Observatory and Gift Shop at Cape Foulweather near Depoe Bay sits atop a 500-foot cliff.

Whale Watching Spoken Here locations

Here are the locations where volunteers will help visitors spot whales from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 27 to Dec. 31.

Fort Stevens State Park - Peter Iredale Shipwreck

Neahkahnie Mountain Overlook

Cape Meares Lighthouse

Boiler Bay State Scenic Viewpoint

The Whale Watching Center

Rocky Creek State Scenic Viewpoint

Cape Foulweather

Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area

Yachats State Recreation Area

Cape Perpetua Turnout

Heceta Head Lighthouse

Umpqua Lighthouse

Shore Acres State Park

Face Rock Scenic Viewpoint

Harris Beach State Park

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. Urness is the author of “Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon” and “Hiking Southern Oregon.” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Whale Watch Week 2023: Places to see whales on the Oregon Coast