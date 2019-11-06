Oregon comes to California's aid in fighting hotter fires: 'When help is needed, help will come'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Griffin Rojo was headed north on Interstate 5 Monday morning, having just left the Kincaid Fire in Sonoma County and anxious to get home to his baby daughter in Oregon, when his firefighting crew got another call. Since they were already headed that way, could they stop by the Ranch Fire just outside of Red Bluff, a town of 14,000 people in Northern California?

The crew ended up spending the night in their engine, dressed and ready to respond if the fire got out of control. To pass time, they listened to the radio, with Rojo quizzing his buddies: What’s the name of this song? Who’s the artist? What other hits have they had?

They didn’t have good cell reception, which meant they couldn’t trade texts or calls with their families. Earlier Monday, Rojo had asked his wife, Susan, to share some photos of their dogs. She’d already been sending him photos and videos of their 6-month old daughter, Audrey.

A little after 7 a.m., after being up for 36 hours, Rojo’s crew headed to their hotel to shower and sleep. They’d be back at it the next day.

Rojo, 34, has been a firefighter for almost a decade in Oregon, but this was his first trip to help California battle the big blazes that have been popping up all over the Golden State.

After a few years of historic fire damage — including last fall’s Camp Fire in Butte County that killed 88 people — California is again fighting major fires that have already resulted in thousands of evacuated and displaced residents, hundreds of destroyed structures and at least three fatalities. Nearly 200,000 acres have burned.

As California’s fire season grows longer, hotter and bigger with each passing year, more and more out-of-state firefighters — and sometimes even out-of-country firefighters — head to the West Coast to help.

This year, California has received aid from Oregon, Washington, Montana, New Mexico, Utah and Idaho. In past years, crews have traveled from as far as New York, Australia and American Samoa. Military members are often deployed to help, too.

It’s not cheap to get outside help. Despite a budget of $354.5 million for prevention and $1.2 billion for protection, California will likely have to tap into its emergency firefighting fund, which for the 2019-20 fiscal year is slated at $691.5 million.

That’s a dramatic jump from last year, when the state Legislature appropriated $442.8 million for the fund. The state blew through that money in record time as fires blazed up and down California, ultimately spending more than $960 million.

Emergency fund appropriations have grown substantially over the last decade. In 2008-2009, for example, only $69 million was budgeted. That year the state spent nearly four times that.

The state is constantly evaluating firefighting needs, said H.D. Palmer, the spokesman for the state’s Finance Department. During big fires, one of the first people deployed to the front lines is a Cal Fire accountant. In nine of the last 12 years, the cost of fighting fires has exceeded the appropriated budget.

“Everything is bigger in California — people’s hopes and dreams, and wildfires,” said Brian Ferguson, California’s deputy director of crisis communication. “We’re lucky that our fire season happens later; peak fire season here means there’s often extra resources available from other places.”

California requests help from other states through the Emergency Management Assistant Compact, a legal agreement between all states and territories to send aid where and when it’s needed during governor-declared emergencies or disasters.

“It’s basically a pact,” Ferguson explained. “When help is needed, help will come.”

