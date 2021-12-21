Oregon coronavirus update, Dec. 21: Gov. Kate Brown extends emergency declaration

To provide our community with important public safety information, the Statesman Journal is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read.

Gov. Kate Brown extends COVID-19 emergency declaration

Gov. Kate Brown has extended her declaration of a state of emergency Tuesday as Oregon prepares for a surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant.

“As Oregon prepares for what could be our worst surge in hospitalizations during this pandemic, I know that this is not the beginning of the new year any of us had hoped for,” Brown said in a news release. “Please, do your part again – get vaccinated, get your booster shot, and wear a mask.”

The emergency declaration allows for actions such as the use of volunteer medical providers in hospitals, providing flexibility around professional health licensing, and ensuring Oregon can access federal disaster relief funds.

The emergency declaration will remain in place until June 30, 2022.

Most of the Governor’s other executive orders regarding COVID-19 were rescinded on June 30, 2021.

COVID-19 patients at Salem Health

Coronavirus patient numbers at Salem Health on Tuesday, Dec. 21:

41: Total COVID-19 inpatients, 63% unvaccinated.

6: COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

3: COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.

COVID-19 by the numbers statewide

Here's the most recent data from the Oregon Health Authority, as of Monday, Dec. 20:

5,534: People who have died from COVID-19.

407,153: Total cases of COVID-19.

352: COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Oregon COVID-19 cases by county

Here are the number of cases, both tested positive and presumptive, and deaths as of Monday, Dec. 20.

Baker: 2,273 cases, 36 deaths.

Benton: 6,429 cases, 42 deaths.

Clackamas: 34,186 cases, 415 deaths.

Clatsop: 2,766 cases, 35 deaths.

Columbia: 4,695 cases, 60 deaths.

Coos: 6,138 cases, 115 deaths.

Crook: 3,542 cases, 60 deaths.

Curry: 1,970 cases, 39 deaths.

Deschutes: 24,694 cases, 207 deaths.

Douglas: 14,013 cases, 310 deaths.

Gilliam: 191 cases, 4 deaths.

Grant: 1,109 cases, 17 deaths.

Harney: 1,238 cases, 33 deaths.

Hood River: 2,227 cases, 38 deaths.

Jackson: 25,828 cases, 378 deaths.

Jefferson: 4,343 cases, 69 deaths.

Josephine: 10,678 cases, 259 deaths.

Klamath: 9,243 cases, 163 deaths.

Lake: 1,071 cases, 21 deaths.

Lane: 31,236 cases, 376 deaths.

Lincoln: 3,800 cases, 58 deaths.

Linn: 15,508 cases, 200 deaths.

Malheur: 5,967 cases, 94 deaths.

Marion: 41,153 cases, 540 deaths.

Morrow: 2,009 cases, 25 deaths.

Multnomah: 62,698 cases, 891 deaths.

Polk: 8,608 cases, 109 deaths.

Sherman: 196 cases, 3 deaths.

Tillamook: 2,332 cases, 48 deaths.

Umatilla: 15,287 cases, 186 deaths.

Union: 3,470 cases, 59 deaths.

Wallowa: 771 cases, 13 deaths.

Wasco: 3,257 cases, 48 deaths.

Washington: 43,875 cases, 429 deaths.

Wheeler: 138 cases, 1 death.

Yamhill: 10,214 cases, 153 deaths.

Source: Oregon Health Authority

