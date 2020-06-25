Oregon county drops mask exemption for people of color after 'racist commentary'

SALEM — Oregon's Lincoln County was hit by a tsunami on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it wasn’t the one they expected.

The region of 50,000 on a quiet part of the Oregon Coast became a target of anger after passing a directive that all residents wear masks indoors and outdoors — with a few exceptions, including for “people of color worried about racial profiling and harassment due to wearing face coverings in public.”

The directive, passed on June 16, went viral after a New York Post story with the headline: “Oregon county issues face mask order that exempts non-white people.”

By Wednesday, as the story spread and a small office in Newport was bombarded with thousands of angry emails and phone calls, the county revised the directive and eliminated the exception, saying that it "does more harm than good."

"We included the protections for those within our communities of color who historically, and often personally, found themselves the victims of harassment and violence," the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners and County Management team said in a statement Wednesday evening. "We are shocked and appealed at the volume of horrifically racist commentary we have received regarding this policy exemption."

The exception, local officials said, was well-intentioned — a way for people worried about racial profiling to avoid that by having the option to not wear a mask, Lincoln County Commission spokesman Casey Miller.

“I thought it was mindfully crafted,” he said. “The focus of the directive was really on the health aspect."

At the time, Lincoln County was in the middle of a spike in COVID-19 cases after an outbreak at a seafood processing plant in Newport.

But it apparently had the opposite effect, spurring a flood of angry phone calls and emails from people around the county who said the exception discriminated against white people.

“We passed this last week and didn't hear much. And then all of a sudden, our call center blows up with people just yelling at whoever answers the phone," Miller said. "We got so many angry emails and calls we’ve been totally overwhelmed. It’s been hard to do day-to-day work, like getting information to people worried about health, or getting a test, or getting a meal while they’re in quarantine.”

The response prompted the county to revisit the directive.

"The county received several calls from leadership from our communities of color asking us to revise the policy — it was not providing them protection, but instead making them possible targets for more hate," the board of commissioners wrote. "We will not continue a directive and policies that were intended to assist but instead are a potential source of harm."

Now, the only exceptions for the mask requirement are for people with medical conditions made worse by face coverings, children under 12 and people with disabilities that prevents them from using the face covering.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is requiring people in the state's hardest-hit counties to wear masks in indoor settings beginning June 24. The statewide policy also has some exceptions, but doesn't include anything as specific as what was in Lincoln County's original directive.

“Discrimination and racism faced by people of color wearing face coverings, particularly Black men, are issues of significant concern, and we recognize the reasoning for Lincoln County’s exemption,” said Charles Boyle, deputy communications director for Brown.

“However, it is also the case that Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Pacific Islander, and other communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and disparities in our health system," Boyle said. "For the state’s face covering requirements, public health and stopping the spread of this disease is our top priority.”

A June 11 letter from the Oregon Health Authority for face masks and coverings states that if customers or visitors will be required to wear a face covering, a policy must be developed and posted with requirements.

One of the things a policy must do, according to OHA, is: "Take into account that requiring people to wear face coverings affects people differently including people of color who may have heightened concerns about racial profiling and harassment due to wearing face coverings in public."