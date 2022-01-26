Oregon COVID-19 Cases Appear To Plateau, Hospitalizations Rise

PORTLAND, OR —The apparent decline of new COVID-19 cases across the state that were reported on Friday and Sunday may not be an aberration. There were only 6,904 new cases reported on Monday were significantly below the more than 10,000 reported 4 out of the previous 6 days.

The state will likely pass 600,000 total cases when new numbers are released. There have been 597,172 total cases since the pandemic began.

The Oregon Health Authority said that the deaths of 41 Oregonians on Monday, bringing the total to 5, 994.

Meanwhile, Multnomah County Chief Medical Officer said that even if things are starting to plateau, it's feasible that half of the population of the county could have been affected by the middle of next month.

Last week, researchers at Oregon Health Sciences University forecast that the state could reach its peak total cases this week with hospitalizations following a week or two after.

OHA says that the 6,904 new cases reported on Tuesday were spread across all 36 of Oregon's counties.

Here's the county by county breakdown:

Baker (16), Benton (217), Clackamas (505), Clatsop (21), Columbia (71), Coos (85), Crook (58), Curry (30), Deschutes (505), Douglas (238), Gilliam (7), Grant (1), Harney (16), Hood River (53), Jackson (520), Jefferson (173), Josephine (99), Klamath (130), Lake (29), Lane (362), Lincoln (71), Linn (286), Malheur (170), Marion (841), Morrow (52), Multnomah (750), Polk (193), Sherman (7), Tillamook (37), Umatilla (208), Union (36), Wallowa (18), Wasco (165), Washington (683), Wheeler (21) and Yamhill (230).



