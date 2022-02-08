Oregon COVID-19 Cases Continue Their Decline, Deaths Remain High

BEAVERTON, OR — It was only about a week ago that the total number of new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon was regularly in the 10,000 a day range. That was part of he omicron-driven surge that gripped the state for around two months. For the last Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the total was 7,928.

That's for three days. Combined. Total.

The Oregon Health Authority said Monday that there were 4,503 cases o Friday, 2,047 on Saturday, and 1,828 on Sunday.

The declines were predicted. On Friday, researchers at Oregon Health Sciences University released a forecast said that the peak an subsequent decline are underway.

There are still issues.

OHA reported that 30 more Oregonians died over the weekend, bringing the state's death toll to 6,244 since the pandemic began.

On Monday, 1,072 Oregonians started their day in the hospital. Of those, 197 were in intensive care units.

As for the 7,928 new cases, they were spread across 34 of the state's 36 counties.

Here's the county by county breakdown:

Baker (22), Benton (242), Clackamas (652), Clatsop (63), Columbia (104), Coos (110), Crook (89), Curry (42), Deschutes (561), Douglas (178), Gilliam (1), Harney (7), Hood River (22), Jackson (416), Jefferson (97), Josephine (133), Klamath (178), Lake (2), Lane (776), Lincoln (110), Linn (384), Malheur (43), Marion (774), Morrow (13), Multnomah (1216), Polk (213), Sherman (1), Tillamook (34), Umatilla (98), Union (22), Wallowa (12), Wasco (35), Washington (1088) and Yamhill (190).



