Oregon COVID-19 Cases Drop, Hospitalizations Also On The Decline

ACROSS, OR — Last week, there was optimistic news on the COVID-19 front from several sources. Researchers at Oregon Health Sciences University as well as Dr. Dean Sidelinger, both predicted that the state is at or near the peak of total cases and hospitalizations and that a decline was coming.

That seems to be what's happening though officials stress it's too early to say that the omicron-driven surge is ending. On Monday, OHA reported that the state's indoor mask requirement would be suspended by March 31.

On Tuesday, 1,055 Oregonians woke up in the hospital because of COVD-19, 17 fewer than on Monday. Of those, 190 were in intensive care units, a decline of seven from the day before.

OHA also said that 3,248 new cases were reported on Monday, bringing the state total to 665,486 and 21 more Oregonians died, bringing the total to 6,265.

As for the 3,248 new cases, they were reported in all 36 of the state's counties.

Here's the county by county breakdown:

Baker (3), Benton (93), Clackamas (261), Clatsop (18), Columbia (57), Coos (49), Crook (40), Curry (14), Deschutes (178), Douglas (161), Gilliam (6), Grant (13), Harney (12), Hood River (22), Jackson (201), Jefferson (21), Josephine (89), Klamath (48), Lake (16), Lane (317), Lincoln (53), Linn (111), Malheur (49), Marion (337), Morrow (7), Multnomah (382), Polk (88), Sherman (1), Tillamook (22), Umatilla (67), Union (34), Wallowa (10), Wasco (29), Washington (349), Wheeler (10) and Yamhill (80).



