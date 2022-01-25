Oregon COVID-19 Cases Keep Rising Along With Hospitalizations

PORTLAND, OR —The omicron-driven surge of COVID-19 that's gripping Oregon has not yet reached its anticipated peak. While officials say that the peak in new cases could come as early as this week, new data shows that it's not here yet.

The Oregon Health Authority says that from Friday through Sunday, there were 19,400 new cases reported along with 17 new deaths. Those numbers bring the totals to 590,270 total cases and the death of 5,953 Oregonians since the pandemic began.

On Monday morning, 1,045 woke up in hospitals. Of those, 161 were in intensive care. Across the state, there are only 48 ICU beds available for adults and 243 non-ICU beds for available.

Meanwhile, Oregon is drastically short of meeting Governor Brown's goal of getting 1 million people their booster shots by the end of the month. She made the announcement on December 17.

Since then, 451,268 people have received their booster shots, which means that 548,732 people still need to get their shots to meet the goal. And there's now less than a week to go in the month.

The Oregon Health Authority says that the 19,400 new cases were reported across 35 of the state's 36 counties.

Here's the county by county breakdown:

Baker (41), Benton (461), Clackamas (1,532), Clatsop (104), Columbia (165), Coos (204), Crook (200), Curry (64), Deschutes (1,402), Douglas (228), Gilliam (14), Grant (36), Harney (28), Hood River (64), Jackson (1,113), Jefferson (105), Josephine (343), Klamath (448), Lake (4), Lane (2,048), Lincoln (213), Linn (834), Malheur (188), Marion (1,940), Morrow (71), Multnomah (2,940), Polk (425), Sherman (37), Tillamook (66), Umatilla (541), Union (125), Wallowa (28), Wasco (209), Washington (2,722) and Yamhill (457).



This article originally appeared on the Portland Patch