PORTLAND, OR — While the area is opening up, fewer people are wearing masks and more people are gathering in large groups as if the pandemic is a thing of the past, the virus is still very much here.

The Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday that there had been 12,234 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the state during the past two weeks, more than double the 5,980 that had been diagnosed the previous two weeks.

Hospitalizations also rose to 218, up from 202 the two weeks previous.

"We are seeing cases and hospitalizations starting to increase and that was expected," OHA's medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations, Dr. Paul Ceslak, said.

"COVID-19 contours to be transmitted at high levels in Oregon. If you're in large groups, sooner or later you'll be exposed."

The OHA said that there were also 50 deaths during theist two weeks, down significantly from the 241 that had been recorded the two weeks before that.

Oregon COVID-19 Cases More Than Double In 2 Weeks, Hospitalizations Up originally appeared on the Portland Patch