Oregon COVID-19 Cases Pass 10,000; Hospitalizations Near 1,000

PORTLAND, OR — The numbers are not getting better. The omicron-driven surge of COVID-19 that's got its grips on Oregon is driving up hospitalizations and cases,

The Oregon Health Authority reported that 10,034 new cases were reported on Wednesday as well as eight new deaths.

That brings the totals to 559,960 and 5,916 since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday morning, there were 981 people in the hospital because of COVID-19, 60 more than on Wednesday. There are 142 of those people are in intensive care units.

While the number of people in the hospital is rising, it is still about 200 below what the high was during the delta and about 600 below where an Oregon Health Sciences University forecast said that the high would be.

A new OHSU forecast is expected to be released on Friday.

Meanwhile, there are 1,900 National Guard members at 40 hospitals around the state.

As for the new cases, OHA says that the 10,034 new cases were spread across 36 out of the state's 36 counties.

Here's the county by county breakdown:

Baker (25), Benton (278), Clackamas (776), Clatsop (79), Columbia (107), Coos (142), Crook (45), Curry (38), Deschutes (675), Douglas (204), Grant (65), Harney (4), Hood River (52), Jackson (508), Jefferson (128), Josephine (157), Klamath (146), Lake (4), Lane (747), Lincoln (169), Linn (575), Malheur (143), Marion (1,073), Morrow (50), Multnomah (1,434), Polk (226), Sherman (3), Tillamook (54), Umatilla (288), Union (61), Wallowa (13), Wasco (65), Washington (1,400), Wheeler (7) and Yamhill (293).



This article originally appeared on the Portland Patch