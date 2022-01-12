Oregon COVID-19 New Cases Reported In 35 Of State's 36 Counties

OREGON CITY, OR — There were 8,040 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 more deaths on Monday. The Oregon Health Authority says that brings the totals to 486,202 total cases and 5,814 deaths since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the state continues to fall dramatically short of Governor Brown's goal of giving 1 million more booster shots to Oregonians by January 31. After 21 days, the state has given out 309, 122 booster shots. That's an average of 14,722 a day.

That's actually down from an average of about 19,000 a day last week.

At this rate, Oregon will still fall about 350,000 short of the goal.

OHA says that the number of hospitalized reached 727, 35 more than the day before. It is still more than 50 percent lower than at the height of the delta surge last summer.

As for the 8,040 new cases, the state says that they were reported in 35 of the state's 36 counties.

Here's the county by county breakdown:

Baker (22), Benton (158), Clackamas (820), Clatsop (41), Columbia (43), Coos (93), Crook (54), Curry (64), Deschutes (919), Douglas (83), Grant (31), Harney (1), Hood River (44), Jackson (387), Jefferson (23), Josephine (78), Klamath (207), Lake (3), Lane (550), Lincoln (50), Linn (164), Malheur (78), Marion (611), Morrow (32), Multnomah (1,345), Polk (145), Sherman (3), Tillamook (25), Umatilla (314), Union (13), Wallowa (19), Wasco (63), Washington (1,109), Wheeler (7) and Yamhill (441).



This article originally appeared on the Oregon City Patch