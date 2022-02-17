Oregon COVID-19 Cases Show Slight Uptick, Hospitalizations Lower

PORTLAND, OR — There was a slight uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases from Monday to Tuesday. There was also the news that 23 more Oregonians had died because of COVID-19 related illnesses.

The Oregon Health Authority did report that a deeper dive into the latest statistics was filled with encouraging news.

Officials pointed to the continued drop in hospitalizations across the state.

On Wednesday, 776 Oregonians woke up in the hospital, down from 805 on Tuesday. The state believes that by the end of March, if not earlier, the number should drop to 400 if not lower.

That's part of what the state is looking for to suspend indoor mask mandates.

OHA added that of the 776 Oregonians in the hospital, 145 were in intensive care units, two fewer than on Tuesday.

The state also released their week over week report, showing decreases in deaths, hospitalizations and cases.

As for the 1,728 new cases, they were spread across 32 of the state's 36 counties.

Here's the county by county breakdown:

Baker (10), Benton (60), Clackamas (132), Clatsop (14), Columbia (18), Coos (24), Crook (12), Curry (12), Deschutes (71), Douglas (50), Grant (3), Harney (5), Hood River (5), Jackson (145), Jefferson (11), Josephine (48), Klamath (23), Lake (5), Lane (213), Lincoln (28), Linn (105), Malheur (14), Marion (187), Morrow (2), Multnomah (208), Polk (42), Sherman (1), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (24), Union (4), Wasco (24), Washington (191) and Yamhill (28).



