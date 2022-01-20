Oregon COVID-19 Cases Steady Around 8,500, Hospitalizations Rise

PORTLAND, OR — The number of people in the hospital because of COVID-19 related illnesses continues to rise, creeping steadily closer to 1,000 people. The Oregon Health Authority reports that as of Wednesday morning there were 921 people in the hospital.

That's 10 more than the day before.

There are 134 people in beds in intensive care units around the state, a decrease of 18 from Tuesday.

The increase in people in the hospital is the major reason why 1,900 National Guard members have been sent to 40 hospitals around the state to help out. There are currently some counties without any available hospital beds for adults.

Meanwhile, the state says that 15 more deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of Oregonians who have died from COVID-19 to 5,908 since the pandemic began.

There were also 8,538 new cases reported, bringing the total to 549,942.

OHA says that the new cases are spread across 33 of the state's 36 counties.

Here's the county by county breakdown:

Baker (57), Benton (214), Clackamas (672), Clatsop (25), Columbia (105), Coos (115), Crook (93), Curry (46), Deschutes (675), Douglas (160), Grant (3), Harney (2), Hood River (109), Jackson (551), Jefferson (49), Josephine (183), Klamath (106), Lake (6), Lane (586), Lincoln (135), Linn (402), Malheur (124), Marion (1,031), Morrow (56), Multnomah (1,120), Polk (268), Tillamook (51), Umatilla (301), Union (52), Wallowa (22), Wasco (57), Washington (959) and Yamhill (203).

