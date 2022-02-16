Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalizations Fall To 805, 20 More Deaths

PORTLAND, OR — The news from the Oregon Health Authority may not be great – after all, people continue to die – but it does fall into the "positive" category. On Tuesday, 805 Oregonians woke up in the hospital.

That's 60 below Monday's total. Of those hospitalized, 147 were in intensive care units, also a decline from Monday.

OHA officials caution that while the news is positive – the total cases reported on Monday was down to 1,613 – there was also the report that 20 more Oregonians have died, bringing the state total to 6,393 since the pandemic began.

The state says that the 1,613 new cases were spread across al 36 of the state's counties.

Here's the county by county breakdown, according to OHA:

Baker (2), Benton (22), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (15), Columbia (8), Coos (36), Crook (18), Curry (12), Deschutes (95), Douglas (85), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (146), Jefferson (16), Josephine (54), Klamath (26), Lake (20), Lane (166), Lincoln (22), Linn (45), Malheur (23), Marion (148), Morrow (2), Multnomah (189), Polk (60), Sherman (1), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (50), Union (11), Wallowa (2), Wasco (17), Washington (140), Wheeler (6) and Yamhill (52).



