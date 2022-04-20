Oregon COVID-19 Update: More Cases, Fewer Hospitalizations, Masks

PORTLAND, OR — The number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon is rising, more than doubling in the past month. Before the mask mandates were loosened, the state was seeing around 200 cases each day. That number is more than 600 each day.

That news came from the first public briefing from Oregon health officials in more than one month.

They added that while cases are rising, they are not seeing a similar rise in hospitalizations. Yet.

Deputy State Health Officer and Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Tom Jeanne cautioned that hospitalizations are "a lagging indicator."

As a result, they expect to see rises in both hospitalizations and deaths, the increases won't reach levels seen under the first wave of omicron.

"We're also going to see an impact on our hospitalizations here, and deaths, as those cases," Jeanne said. "But the projections look like any peak we're going to see in the near future is going to be quite a but lower than our large peaks last year and this past winter."

Jeanne said while they are still studying the numbers, the increases are likely tied to the relaxing of mask mandates and more people socializing.

"It's been a little more than four weeks since the lifting of mask use in most settings, and some of the jump we're seeing in case counts is likely tired to mask use, and more Oregonians gathering indoors and returning ro pre=pandemic social activities," according to Jeanne.

The Oregon Health Authority hospitalization tracker states that there are currently under 100 people in hospitals across the state because of COVID-19 related illness, down from more than 1,000 during the last peak.

"In Oregon, the emergency phases of the COVID-19 response have ended," Jeanne added. "However, the pandemic is not over."

This article originally appeared on the Portland Patch