Oregon COVID-19 Numbers Reach Record Heights 4th Time In A Week

PORTLAND, OR — The news out of the Oregon Health Authority continues to show that recent forecasts about the omicron-spurred growth of COVID-19 appear to have been on track. The state says that were 7,615 new cases were reported on Wednesday and that 588 people are currently hospitalized.

The number of overall hospitalizations from COVID-19 grew by 65 from Tuesday. OHA says that 110 of those patients are in intensive care.

There are now only 42 intensive care unit beds available for adults in the entire state and only 221 non-ICU beds available for adults. In 26 of the state's 36 counties, there are less than 10 beds in intensive care units available. Some counties have no beds available for adults in ICUs.

One bit of good news is that while cases are climbing and breakthrough cass continue to be almost a third of all new cases, a very small amount of breakthrough cases – 4 percent – have required hospitalization, and only 1.2 percent have died.

OHA adds that they are making slow progress toward their goal of getting booster shots to an additional 1 million Oregonians by the end of January. The state has been averaging under 20,000 people per day.

Meanwhile, the state says that the 7,615 new cases were spread across 33 of Oregon's 36 counties.

Here's the county by county breakdown:

Baker (17), Benton (317), Clackamas (756), Clatsop (45), Columbia (49), Coos (219), Crook (41), Curry (42), Deschutes (159), Douglas (91), Grant (14), Hood River (27), Jackson (441), Jefferson (62), Josephine (105), Klamath (70), Lake (4), Lane (623), Lincoln (74), Linn (204), Malheur (33), Marion (501), Morrow (34), Multnomah (1,598), Polk (275), Sherman (2), Tillamook (21), Umatilla (306), Union (27), Wallowa (1), Wasco (21), Washington (1,333) and Yamhill (103).



