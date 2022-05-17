Oregon Democrat at risk as 5 states hold US House primaries

BRIAN SLODYSKO
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — After years of irking his colleagues, a longtime moderate Democratic congressman faces his stiffest primary challenge yet in Oregon.

In North Carolina, a rising Republican star beset by personal and professional scandals is looking to eke out a win in his GOP-leaning district.

And across the U.S., an exodus of House Democrats has put a half dozen congressional seats up for grabs.

The outcomes of House primary contests held in Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and Pennsylvania are not likely to offer hints of which party will control the chamber next year. But they will offer insight about the direction in which each party is headed after two years of unified Democratic control of Washington.

A rundown of races to keep track of:

RAFT OF RETIREMENTS

Six open congressional seats up for grabs Tuesday were vacated by Democrats who opted to retire or seek higher office rather than run again.

Mass exoduses from Congress are not uncommon before midterm elections, when voters have historically punished the party of the sitting president. But this year, an unusually high 31 House Democrats have announced they will not run again.

Most are safe Democratic seats, or at least lean that way. That means they likely won't play a role in determining which party controls the House next year. But the retirements represent a major loss of experience, knowledge and influence at the Capitol for House Democrats and underscore the party's deep sense of pessimism about their prospects in November.

A western Pennsylvania seat held by Rep. Conor Lamb is one of the few that is viewed as competitive. He opted to run for the state's open U.S. Senate seat rather than seek reelection.

In Louisville, Kentucky, state Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey and progressive state Rep. Attica Scott are vying to replace retiring House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, who was first elected in 2006.

In Oregon, the retirement of House Transportation Committee Chair Peter DeFazio has set off a scramble. State Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle is a front-runner for the safe Democratic seat.

MADISON CAWTHORN

Madison Cawthorn's unexpected 2020 win made him the youngest member of Congress and a rising Republican star. Then the scandals started to pile up.

The 26-year-old conservative has drawn condemnation from senior GOP leaders in Washington as well as North Carolina. He now faces an intense primary challenge as he seeks reelection to his western North Carolina district.

The race has drawn over a half-dozen candidates, who could split the anti-Cawthorn vote. But Cawthorn has the support of the Republican whose opinion may carry the most influence.

“Recently, he made some foolish mistakes, which I don’t believe he’ll make again," former President Donald Trump said in a statement on Monday. “Let's give Madison a second chance.”

A TEST FOR MODERATES IN OREGON

U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, a moderate Oregon Democrat, has often been at odds with his party. He likened Trump's second impeachment trial to a “lynching," voted against Nancy Pelosi for House speaker in 2019, and helped contribute to the collapse of President Joe Biden's social spending agenda with his opposition to parts of it.

Despite that, Schrader, a seven-term congressman, won Biden's endorsement ahead of Tuesday's primary in his newly redrawn district. The district is slightly less Democratic than before and contains only about half of the voters who previously elected him to Congress.

Progressive challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner has the backing of the local Democratic parties in all four counties covered by the seat. If she wins, she could face a tough general election campaign against the Republican victor.

IDAHO

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho faced conservative attorney Bryan Smith on the ballot in 2014 and smoked him by more than 20 percentage points. This time could be different.

Simpson has inflamed some hard-line conservatives because he supported an investigation into the origins of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters. He also called Trump “unfit to be president” back in 2016.

Now the 12-term congressman has drawn a handful of primary challengers, including Smith, for the 2nd Congressional District that he’s represented since 1999.

One of the biggest issues in the race is local. Simpson advocated for breaching dams along the Snake River to help protect salmon. Smith says it would devastate the state.

“He’s basically declared war on farmers, ranchers and families,” Smith told the Idaho Falls Post Register.

CRYPTOCURRENCY IN CONGRESS

Big spending by a cryptocurrency billionaire helped catapult political newcomer Carrick Flynn to front-runner status in the crowded Democratic primary for Oregon's new 6th Congressional District, near Portland.

Flynn has said he does not have strong feelings about cryptocurrency, a industry that has spent big this year to elect their preferred candidates. But he's been the beneficiary of a $10 million advertising campaign from the group Protect Our Future and is the rare primary candidate to win the backing of House Democratic leadership.

Loretta Smith, a Carrick rival who wants to be the first Black woman from Oregon elected to Congress, said it is “disrespectful and it’s wrong” for Pelosi's campaign arm to get involved.

She and other Democrats in the race criticized the move during a joint news conference where they decried it as an insult to Oregon voters.

In the nine-person primary, Carrick appears locked in a close race with state Rep. Andrea Salinas, a three-term state lawmaker who would become Oregon’s first Hispanic woman in Congress if elected.

___

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ap_politics.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pennsylvania's top election official: Voter fraud 'is not an issue'

    Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman explains how her state is ready for primary day – and why concerns over mail-in ballots are overblown.

  • Election 2022: Trump's influence over GOP faces fresh tests

    Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday faces the strongest test yet of his ability to shape a new generation of Republicans as GOP primary voters in Pennsylvania and North Carolina decide whether to rally around his hand-picked choices for critical U.S. Senate seats. As this year's midterm primary season enters its busiest stretch with races also unfolding in Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho, Trump is poised to notch several easy wins. In North Carolina, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, is expected to best a packed field of GOP rivals, including a former governor.

  • Surging Pennsylvania Senate Candidate Said She Was Leading Buses to Capitol on Jan. 6 for ‘Our 1776 Moment’

    Kathy Barnette is one of three contenders to take home the Republican nomination. CNN and NBC News report she was part of the Jan. 6, 2021 mob at the Capitol

  • U.S. Supreme Court to hear SEC bid to avoid challenge to in-house judges

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the Securities and Exchange Commission's bid to block a challenge to the constitutionality of its in-house tribunal brought by a Texas accountant who the agency punished after faulting her audits of publicly traded companies. The justices took up the SEC's appeal of a lower court ruling that revived certified public accountant Michelle Cochran's challenge. The lower court rejected the agency's argument that under a U.S. law called the Securities Exchange Act Cochran could not contest the constitutionality of the tribunal's judges in federal court before the end of the SEC's administrative enforcement proceeding against her.

  • Letter: Don't oversimplify current Roe controversy

    Seems like the thinking is let's give the people a cartoon or headline.

  • Facing raft of Trump-inspired new voter limits, Democrats gird for legal battles

    When a Forsyth County, Georgia, man last week challenged the eligibility of 13,000 voters, a power that a new state law gives individual citizens, it set Democrats and voting-rights activists scrambling, calling in a high-powered law firm to protest. County election officials rejected his request, but party organizers expect to be doing more of this kind of quick mobilization as the Nov. 8 midterm elections approach, fearing Republicans will tap provisions in the state's 2021 election law to try to suppress the vote. "Because of Georgia's new trash election laws, one man was allowed to challenge the right to vote for 13,000 voters," Nsé Ufot, chief executive of the New Georgia Project, a voting-rights group based in Atlanta, said in an interview.

  • What you hear in DC doesn't reflect what's going across the US: Fmr. US Surgeon General

    Since leaving his post as U.S. Surgeon General in the Trump administration, Dr. Jerome Adams has taken to Twitter and other social media to advocate for better masking, testing strategies and other widely supported public health issues. Now executive director of Purdue University's Health Equity Initiatives, Adams says working outside of the political realm allows him to more clearly express his own opinions and help on more of a grassroots level.

  • Feds seek prison for rioter in 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt

    Federal prosecutors on Monday recommended a prison sentence of more than two months for a Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt. Photographs of Robert Keith Packer wearing the sweatshirt with the antisemitic message went viral after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. When FBI agents asked him why he wore the sweatshirt, he “fatuously” replied “because I was cold,” prosecutors said in their sentencing memo.

  • Buffalo shooter's previous threat raises red-flag questions

    Less than a year before he opened fire and killed 10 people in a racist attack at a Buffalo grocery store, 18-year-old Payton Gendron was investigated for making a threatening statement at his high school. New York has a “red flag" law designed to keep firearms away from people who could harm themselves or others, but Gendron was still able to legally buy an AR-15-style rifle. The “general” threat at Susquehanna Valley High School last June, when he was 17, resulted in state police being called and a mental health evaluation at a hospital.

  • Alyssa Farah says she’s suffered ‘a lot of personal loss’ after leaving Trump’s White House

    Former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah says she has suffered “a lot of personal loss” after speaking out against former President Trump as she pursues future career opportunities. Farah, who left Trump’s White House just before the Jan. 6., 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, has been making frequent appearances as a guest host…

  • Tensions over racial justice shadow Louisville mayor's race

    On Valentine's Day, a man appeared in the doorway of a Louisville campaign office and fired shots at mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg. A social justice activist was charged with the attempted shooting and remains in federal custody. Greenberg, a businessman, is one of eight Democratic candidates on Tuesday's ballot.

  • West Virginians will see the biggest spike in Obamacare premiums within months if Manchin keeps blocking Biden's economic agenda

    In West Virginia, people would see an average premium hike of $1,536 per person if ACA subsidies aren't extended, according to a Families USA report.

  • 'Hot mess' Madison Cawthorn faces judgment day in North Carolina

    In little more than a year in Congress, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., has become famous in political circles.

  • California Republicans see chance to unseat Democratic AG

    Republicans think they have a chance this year to unseat an appointed state attorney general they say is too progressive even for California, in part because they view him as soft on crime as that issue rises in importance for voters. Two Republicans are running and so is a district attorney who gave up her GOP affiliation four years ago and is running as an independent, a label some see as more inviting to voters in a state that overwhelmingly favors Democrats.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell wants to file lawsuits in all 50 states to keep pushing election fraud claims

    Lindell is a major GOP donor, who has repeatedly supported Trump's claims challenging the integrity of the 2020 election.

  • Netflix reportedly plans to keep some movies in theaters for longer before streaming, including its upcoming 'Knives Out' sequel

    Netflix has long resisted longer windows for its theatrically released movies, but that could be changing, according to a Bloomberg report.

  • Oregon Democrats silent on Molotov cocktail break-in attempt at Oregon pro-life office

    Oregon's governor and two senators declined to respond to requests for comment about an attempted break-in at an Oregon Right to Life office

  • Fact check: Manipulated photo of Hillary Clinton's Met Gala dress references baseless conspiracy theory

    Clinton's Met Gala dress was embroidered with the names of 60 influential women, not the names of people tied to a false Clinton conspiracy theory.

  • Ana Navarro: ‘We should replace’ GOP donors, Fox News advertisers for ‘peddling hate’

    Ana Navarro, a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” argued that leadership at Fox News’s parent company, advertisers on the network and members of the Republican Party’s donor base should be “replaced” following a mass shooting of mostly Black shoppers at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., over the weekend. The white teenager accused of carrying out…

  • U.S. appeals court vacates gun conviction because COVID rules had closed trial to the public

    A federal appeals court Monday vacated a man's gun conviction because a lower court's COVID-19 protocols had precluded the public from observing his trial.