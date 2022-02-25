Oregon Democrats release $400M funding package to address homelessness, affordable housing

The House convenes for the second special session at the Oregon State Capitol Building in Salem, Ore. on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

Oregon Democrats announced a $400 million funding package on Thursday aimed at addressing the state's long-standing crises in homelessness and housing affordability.

“We have heard from Oregonians that they want to see action," House Democratic Leader Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, said in a statement. "This funding plan will invest in effective state, local and community-based efforts that will prioritize getting unhoused people on the path out of homelessness.”

The majority of the funds − $215 million − will be directed toward building more affordable homes, apartments and manufactured housing parks and preserving affordable housing for families currently in those units.

An additional $20 million will go to nonprofits and homeownership centers that help Oregonians navigate the process of searching for and purchasing a home, in the hopes of building wealth among working families.

But the heart of the package is $165 million for addressing homelessness, focused on giving nonprofits, local governments and existing programs additional funds to expand their services.

Of the $165 million:

$80 million will address "immediate" need, including shelter infrastructure, rapid rehousing and referral services.

$50 million will go to Project Turnkey 2.0, which repurposes mostly hotels into shelters or housing.

$25 million will be split among nine local governments (including Salem) to be used for any number of needs in those communities to address homelessness.

"Salem is facing a homeless crisis, like communities across the state. It is our duty to address this crisis with urgency,” Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth, said in a statement. “Success will depend on coordination between state and local governments, and the flexibility for local communities like Salem to execute a distinct, regional solution. I’m proud to support this multifaceted approach."

The package falls in line with a pre-session request from Gov. Kate Brown for the Legislature to commit $400 million toward affordable housing.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon Dems propose $400M package to address homelessness, housing