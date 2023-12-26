Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issues 16 fines in November

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality levied 16 fines in November, totaling $629,151.

Among the fines were a state agency in Salem failing to meet permit requirements, a Portland auto dismantler failing to clean up multiple oil spills and a Wilsonville food manufacturer failing to monitor its storm water.

Recipients can appeal their fines by requesting a hearing within 20 days of receiving their penalty letter. DEQ sometimes reduces or eliminates fines after appeals.

Recipients also may be able to resolve part of their penalty by completing or sponsoring an environmental improvement project instead of paying a fine.

Here are the citations:

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Portland, $500,000: For operating a major pollution source without a permit, failing to conduct a source risk assessment and violating an order or compliance schedule in its permit.

Northwest Hardwoods, Garibaldi, $63,172: For failing to implement required maintenance and housekeeping measures, failing to conduct monthly inspections, failing to submit an updated stormwater pollution control plan and failing to take corrective actions required by DEQ.

Gregory Management, Brightwood, $30,634: Engaging in construction activities without a proper permit, discharging wastes without a permit and failing to properly conduct road building activities causing pollution at a development of six contiguous properties near the Sandy River.

Kynsi Construction, Clatskanie, $19,594: For failing to install adequate erosion and sediment controls required by its stormwater pollution control plan, failing to complete visual monitoring and causing pollution at the Graham Quarry.

Mario Ruiz dba M R Pallets Co., Portland, $16,928: For discharging industrial stormwater without a permit.

Rolling Frito-Lay Sales, Portland, $12,372: For failing to monitor its stormwater discharge, as required by its permit, for its transportation and warehouse facility.

Pacific Foods of Oregon, Wilsonville, $9,304: For failing to collect required stormwater discharge monitoring data.

Coulee Concrete Design, Portland, $9,000: For discharging wastes into a storm drain that flows to the Columbia Slough without a permit.

FormFactor, Beaverton, $7,800: For discharging waste without a permit into a storm drain that flows to Fanno Creek and Little Scott Lake.

WPC 59th, Portland, $7,800: For laundry water into a storm drain that flows to the Columbia Slough without a permit.

Orbit Enterprises dba Economy Auto Parts, Portland, $6,000: For failing to clean up numerous oil spills, failing to properly store and label used oil and failing to properly manage waste tires.

Oregon Department of Corrections, Salem, $4,000: For failing to submit its 2022 annual report for its air quality permit.

CECO, Myrtle Point, $1,894: For operating a gasoline dispensing facility without an air quality permit.

City of Klamath Falls, $1,500: For discharging untreated sewage from an unapproved discharge point, exceeding permit limits, failing to complete required monitoring and failing to timely submit a facility plant.

EFP Manufacturing, Tangent $1,200: For failing to timely submit its 2022 annual report for its air quality permit.

Meadows Utilities, Government Camp, $1,125: For exceeding permit limits, failing to complete required monitoring and failing to submit complete discharge monitoring reports for the domestic wastewater treatment plan that serves the Mount Hood Meadows Ski Resort.

