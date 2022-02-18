Oregon DHS employee charged with kidnapping woman, depriving her of her rights

The Oregon DHS building.

An Oregon Department of Human Services employee has been charged by a federal grand jury with kidnapping a woman in his care and depriving her of rights.

According to an indictment returned by a federal grand jury this week, Zakary Glover, 28, of Lebanon, allegedly drove a woman with severe cognitive disabilities to a remote, dead-end road in Aumsville, where he allegedly "engaged in sexual misconduct."

A grand jury in U.S. District Court in Portland returned the indictment of Glover, 28, Feb. 17, according to the U.S. Attorney's office for Oregon.

Glover was a direct crisis support specialist for the department's Stabilization and Crisis Unit, which operates 24-hour residential care programs throughout western Oregon.

The program serves about 100 people, providing services that span from "intense crisis-level support needs to lower levels of care that more closely match what is available in community-based placements," according to DHS.

The alleged victim has severe autism and "communicated mostly through the use of pictures, videos, and drawings," according to the indictment.

This story will be updated.

