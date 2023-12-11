Oregon District shooting survivor running for Ohio House seat representing part of Dayton

Dec. 10—A survivor of the Oregon District mass shooting said he has plans to run for a state representative seat now being held by incumbent state Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., the former Montgomery County Sheriff.

Dion Green pulled petitions for the 39th district role, which represents Western Montgomery County, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections. He will be running as a Democrat.

Green said he wants to continue serving people, but in a capacity where he can help represent their voices at tables and in buildings where decisions are made and work with others toward change.

"I'm all for disagreements," he said. "And certain things bring up disagreements when it comes to gun violence. But that's how our world operates. If we can't agree to sit down and have a conversation and find a common solution, how can we fix it?"

On Aug. 4, 2019, Green was in the Oregon District enjoying a night out with his father when a gunman opened fire. Green's father, Derrick Fudge of Springfield, was among nine people killed. Green has since dedicated himself to helping people impacted by gun violence.

Green is a Dayton resident, an author and founder of the Fudge Foundation, which is named after his father.

Plummer has been a state representative since 2019, serving as Montgomery County's sheriff before then for multiple terms. He also serves as the chairman of the Montgomery County Republican Party.

The Montgomery County Republican Party confirmed he's seeking re-election. The newspaper reached out to Plummer for comment but did not immediately hear back.

All candidates interested in running for office need to have their petitions completed and filed by Dec. 20.