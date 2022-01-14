Oregon DOJ Probe Leads National COVID Testing Biz To Pause Ops

PORTLAND, OR — Center for Covid Control, an Illinois-based company with 300 testing centers around the country including three in the Portland metro area, announced Thursday that they are pausing all operations for at least a week. They plan to reopen on Saturday, January 22.

"We've made this difficult decision to temporarily pause all operations until we are confident that all collection sites are meeting our high standards for quality," Centers for Covid Control founder and CEO Aleyo Siyaj said.

"Center for Covid Control is committed to serving our patients in the safest, most accurate and most compliant manner. Regrettably, due to our rapid growth and the unprecedented recent demand for testing, we haven't been able to meet all our commitments."

The announcement came just days after the Oregon Department of Justice started an investigation into the company.

Oregon DOJ has received at least 12 complaints about the company on issues including questioning how tests are handled and concerns about whether test results sent to patients were based on actual lab results.

Additionally, Oregon Health Authority says that they have received no test results from the company despite a law requiring them to be passed along to state or local health agencies.

Oregon is one of at least four states – including Washington, California, and Massachusetts – that have opened investigations.



The Better Business Bureaus in those states are also looking into the company. On Thursday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has also sent the company questions about procedures.

This article originally appeared on the Portland Patch