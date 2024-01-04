Oregon elections: Important dates for the 2024 primary and general elections

The next statewide election in Oregon is the May 21 primary election, to narrow down who will be on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

To participate, add these important dates to your calendar before the 2024 election.

2024 election dates to know in Oregon

Tuesday, May 21 - Oregon primary election day

Tuesday, Nov. 5 - General election day

2024 primary election dates in Oregon

April 6: The last day for the state to print and mail ballots to military and overseas voters. Military or overseas voters also can fax or email a signed ballot as long as it is completed and returned with a "Secret Ballot Waiver Form" available online.

April 8: The first day a county clerk can provide voters who will be away during an election with a ballot in person or mail.

April 22: The day when the state will begin mailing ballots to Oregon voters whose mailing address is out of state but who are not overseas or military.

April 30: Deadline to register for the state primary. Registration cards for new voters or those changing party affiliation must be postmarked or submitted online by 11:59 p.m. this day.

May 1: This is the last day for the state to mail state voters' pamphlets which are translated into several languages. The pamphlets also will be available on the Secretary of State's website. It is also the day the state will begin mailing ballots to all registered voters living in Oregon.

May 21: Election day. Ballots in Oregon must be postmarked by this day. Ballots deposited in an official drop box must be received by 8 p.m. on this day. County clerk's offices also should be open starting at 7 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m.

2024 General Election dates in Oregon

Sept. 21: The last day for military or overseas voters to be printed and mailed to them.

Sept. 23: For absentee voters who will be away during an election, a county clerk can begin providing you a ballot in person or by mail this day.

Oct. 7: This is the first day the state will mail ballots to out-of-state voters who aren't in the military or overseas.

Oct. 15: The voter registration deadline is this day. To register to vote by the deadline, postmark your registration cards or submit them online no later than 11:59 p.m.

Oct. 16: This is the deadline for the state to mail Oregon voters their voters' pamphlets. And this is the first day ballots will start being mailed to all registered voters living in Oregon. The last day to mail ballots to voters will be Oct. 22.

Nov. 5: Election day. County Clerk's offices will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. and official drop sites will be open until 8 p.m. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by this day.

Additional dates and the full 2024 Oregon Secretary of State's election calendar are available online.

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on Twitter @DianneLugo.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon election: 2024 primary, general election important dates