Oregon Employment Department launches streamlined unemployment claim site

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Employment Department is preparing to make some big upgrades.

A new unemployment benefit system is expected to go live on Monday, March 4. OED said that the new system, called Frances Online, will provide better service for both claimants and employers.

This all comes after the compounding problems OED had during the pandemic when the volume of unemployment applications went through the roof. The new system is expected to handle large numbers of requests a lot better.

“It’s also mobile-friendly. Customers will be able to do a lot more things online through self-service features instead of waiting for a letter in the mail or calling the unemployment insurance contact center,” said Lindsi Leahy, the Paid Leave Oregon director.

OED has resources for people to find out how the new system will affect individuals, which people can check out online.

