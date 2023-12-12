Oregon Employment Department shares data on pandemic overpayment of unemployment benefits

The Oregon Employment Department said it recovered more than $20 million in overpayments last year and more than $13.5 million in overpayments through November this year.

The Oregon Employment Department made nearly 80,000 overpayment decisions in 2022, determining that in thousands of cases, individuals were paid for unemployment benefits they weren't eligible for.

Unrecovered payments in 2022 were more than $230 million, according to data the Statesman Journal obtained through a public records request.

The nearly 80,000 cases are more than double the decisions the department made the year previous and five times the amount of decisions the agency established in 2020.

OED said the spike reflected an agency catching up in "backlogged work" spurred from historic need during the pandemic, according to data the Statesman Journal requested.

The overpayment decision process is currently the subject of a lawsuit against the Oregon Employment Department and its director. Six Oregonians filed the lawsuit in 2022, arguing that the agency's process of establishing overpayments denies people their constitutional right to due process.

In 2020, 580,041 people received unemployment benefits, a 1,400% increase in benefits compared with 2019.

"During the pandemic, OED paid out more money in benefits that it had in the prior decade," Rebeka Gipson-King, communications director for the OED, said in an email.

While the number of people receiving benefits has continued to decrease, overpayment decisions have not. The agency has asked for hundreds of millions of dollars back of the $10.9 billion in benefits it paid during that time.

In 2020, overpayment decisions totaled nearly $18.6 million. In 2021, the dollar amount total in overpayments was $58.8 million. In 2022, it was $206.8 million.

From January through September of this year, overpayment decisions have totaled $35.6 million.

"We prioritized getting people benefits during the pandemic," wrote Gipson-King. "This amplified the normal cycle where the overpayments peak later than the work does."

Part of that spike in overpayment decisions may come from numbers describing the number of overpayments, not the number of people the overpayments apply to. They also reflect the decisions established in the calendar year. A person may have received benefits in 2020 but the department may not have established the decision until 2021.

The data also reflect amounts that count the regular unemployment program and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation as two overpayments.

The spike in ending balances between 2021 and 2022, she added, is a reflection of completed "backlogged work" around pandemic overpayments.

Part of that money could have been waived, through a program established by the Oregon Legislature in 2021 or a federal waiver. Since March 2020, the department has waived more than $4.5 million in 1,175 overpayments made in unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the department last month.

In an email Monday, Gipson-King said the unemployment department also attributed increases in overpayment numbers to the growth in staff at the Benefit Payment Control team in 2022 and completion of training for staff hired in 2021, adding people to issue overpayment decisions and increasing production.

The half dozen plaintiffs in the 2022 lawsuit are asking a Multnomah County Circuit Judge to pause overpayment decisions and payments until the OED implements a different system. The agency has said it is planning to next year.

"Despite these efforts, OED’s impenetrable, fragmented system utterly failed to provide them what the Constitution guarantees: a clear explanation for why the government could take back benefits already paid, and a fair chance to contest that decision at a hearing. They filed this lawsuit to change the system so they will never again have to suffer through the same experience," stated the motion filed by the Oregon Law Center on behalf of the plaintiffs.

Both parties have asked the judge to issue a decision in their favor.

The case will not head to trial. In a hearing last month, the judge told both parties he expects to make a decision later next month in January.

