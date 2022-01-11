Oregon Gets A New Governor + Bus Service Cuts + 19,000 New Cases

Good morning, Oregon City! Here's everything you need to know to get this Tuesday started. Here's everything you need to know about what's happening today in town.

First, today's weather:

Not as cool with a shower. High: 54 Low: 49.

Here are the top stories in Oregon City today:

Today in Oregon City:

From my notebook:

Oregon City School District 62: "At this time, only board members, district staff and guest speakers will meet in person. The Board welcomes the community to attend board meetings virtually through live streaming on YouTube or via Zoom. OCSD YouTube Channel: https://www..." (Facebook)

Oregon City Public Library: "Have you met Libby yet? Libby is the library reading app by Overdrive. Download #ebooks and eaudiobooks for free with your #LINCC library card." (Instagram)

Oregon City Chamber of Commerce: "Barbur Law, LLC shares a fun fact about estate planning. Remember Barbur if you need help with your will, trusts, and estate. Plus business and real property legal needs. #oregoncitychamberofcommerce #occoc #occhamber #legal #law #will #..." (Facebook)

Oregon City - City Hall: "Oregon City Residents... We're listening! Based on your input, we have drafted goals and policy ideas for the City's character and growth over the next 20 years. DO YOU AGREE WITH THEM? Visit a new online forum and weigh in! https://oc20..." (Facebook)

Oregon City Public Library: "Sign up for our Teen Book Box subscription! For the months of February, March, and April receive a monthly box filled with 2-3 personalized library books and few surprise goodies! The subscription is for 3 months and open to teens who ar..." (Facebook)

Oregon City Chamber of Commerce: "What great music fun and learning your little ones can have with Harmony Road Music Center of Oregon classes this season. Look at the schedule and sign up for classes now. #oregoncitychamberofcommerce #occoc #occhamber #music #classes #s..." (Facebook)

Greater Oregon City Watershed Council: "Curious about what the council has been up to? Check out our 2020-2021 annual report! It details ongoing projects, partnerships and lots of great photos. http://www.gocwc.org/?page_id=200" (Facebook)

Oregon City Together: "What a great way to recognize and support teen artists!" (Facebook)

Oregon City Chamber of Commerce: "Mark your calendars for this Wednesday to join Clackamas Workforce Partnership for their Oregon Healthcare Heros Recruitment Day at the Lloyd Center Mall. Check it out. #oregoncitychamberofcommerce #occoc #occhamber #healthcare #recruiti..." (Facebook)

Oregon City Public Library: "Like podcasts? Like comics? Try some podcasts about comics! https://bookriot.com/best-comic-book-podcasts" (Facebook)



