Oregon Government Ethics Commission selects current employee as next executive director

The Oregon Government Ethics Commission selected Susan Myers as its new executive director on Thursday.

Myers will replace Ron Bersin, who is retiring after leading the agency since 2006. She has been an employee of OGEC since 2018, first working as an investigator.

"I appreciate your belief in me," Myers told the commission on Thursday.

Myers said in an email that her immediate goal would be to engage in rulemaking for the Public Meetings Law. OGEC was given the authority to enforce the state's public meetings law with HB 2805, approved by the legislature in 2023. The commission is working out details to provide training to agencies and other entities about the law and changes under the bill.

The bipartisan commission enforces the state’s ethics laws, provides training for public officials and maintains the registry of required economic interest disclosures, registered lobbyists and quarterly expenditures.

Last year, it launched an investigation into former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan and her potential ethics violations of using state resources for personal benefit and reimbursement of personal expenses. It also was the commission behind an ethics investigation that ultimately led to Gov. John Kitzhaber's resignation in 2015.

Myers received her bachelor’s in English from the University of Arizona and a master’s degree in English Literature from the University of New Mexico. She moved to Portland in the 1990s and taught English Literature for 10 years at Mt. Hood Community College and Portland Community College before returning to Arizona and attending law school. She worked at a private law firm before becoming an assistant attorney general in Arizona from 2008 through 2016, specializing in antitrust law.

Myers was named as a finalist for executive director in December. Interviews included panels with OGEC staff, stakeholders and the Governor’s Office before a final interview with the commission. Jay Messenger, internal controls officer for the Oregon Department of Revenue, was the other finalist.

Commission Chair Shawn Lindsay congratulated Myers following the vote and thanked Bersin for his "many years of service."

Myers said her "longer term priorities are to ensure that OGEC becomes even more of a resource for public officials throughout the state."

She said she wanted more "intentional engagement" with stakeholders, more training opportunities and more outreach.

Gov. Tina Kotek said in an email to the Statesman Journal that Myers would bring a "wealth of experience and institutional knowledge" to the position.

“The Oregon Government Ethics Commission is critical to ensuring government accountability, transparency and stewarding the public’s trust," Kotek said. "I expect she will see these objectives through.”

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on Twitter @DianneLugo

