Oregon governor says federal agents will begin withdrawing from Portland on Thursday

Federal agents in Portland have been accused of detaining and beating innocent bystanders.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday that federal agents deployed to the city will start withdrawing on Thursday.

Portland has seen nightly protests since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

The Trump administration drew ire for responding by sending agents to protect federal buildings, as many reported they quelled demonstrations with tear gas and non-lethal munitions.

Brown described the federal officers as "an occupying force," and said that it's time to address "the Black Lives Matter movement's demands for racial justice and police accountability."

Federal agents who have battled with Black Lives Matter protests in Portland in recent weeks will be leaving the city this week.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued a statement on Wednesday after speaking to Vice President Mike Pence and other government leaders.

"The federal government has agreed to withdraw federal officers from Portland. They have acted as an occupying force & brought violence," she wrote on Twitter.

Brown added that all Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers will depart from downtown Portland beginning on Thursday.

Our local Oregon State Police officers will be downtown to protect Oregonians' right to free speech and keep the peace," Brown wrote on Twitter.

—Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 29, 2020

The New York Times reported that these state police officers will also secure the exterior of the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse that has been the hub of tension between protesters and law enforcement officials. Meanwhile, federal officers will continue to provide security inside the building as they have long before the demonstrations began.

Portland has seen nightly protests since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. The demonstrations began with people demanding an end to systemic racism and police violence.

But they transformed into anti-government protests after President Donald Trump dispatched federal forces to the city. The move drew condemnation after photos and videos showing agents dispersing demonstrations with tear gas and non-lethal munitions, and placing protesters in unmarked vehicles.

It's time to refocus attention on matters at hand, Brown said.

"Let's center the Black Lives Matter movement's demands for racial justice and police accountability. It's time for bold action to reform police practices," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Mayor Ted Wheeler, who was tear-gassed by federal officers on July 22, joined five other mayors in calling on Congress to "swiftly pass legislation to block the administration from sending unidentified federal agents to operate with impunity in our cities."

He added on Twitter: "The federal occupation of our community has brought a new kind of fear to our streets. Federal agents nearly killed a demonstrator, and their presence has led to increased violence and vandalism in our downtown core."

Wheeler agreed with Brown that the chaos and violence that has rocked Portland has "distracted our community from the Black voices at the center of this movement, and the urgent work of reform."

To that end, Wheeler said that the Portland City Council is poised to "fundamentally reimagine police accountability," by reducing the police department's budget and reinvesting money in other services while also changing policies and training protocols.

"The work of reform deserves our community's full and complete attention, and I know that Portlanders will stay engaged. I'm proud of this community, and excited for the work ahead," he concluded.

The Trump administration deployed federal agents to Portland under a mission named "Operation Diligent Valor." The effort features 114 officers from the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshals Service, who are tasked with protecting federal facilities, The Washington Post reported.

But the Department of Justice is also simultaneously overseeing "Operation LeGend," which the department's website says pairs federal law enforcement agencies with their state and local counterparts "to fight violent crime." This mission originated on July 8 in Kansas City and reached Chicago and Albuquerque on July 22.

"The most basic responsibility of government is to protect the safety of our citizens," Attorney General William P. Barr said in a statement.

On Wednesday, as Portland leaders celebrated the imminent withdrawal of federal agents from their streets, "Operation LeGend" was expanded to Cleveland, Detroit, and Milwaukee.

These three cities were selected because they "have seen disturbing increases in violent crime, particularly homicides," Barr wrote, adding, "The Department of Justice's assets will supplement local law enforcement efforts, as we work together to take the shooters and chronic violent criminals off of our streets."

So far, however, this operation has only yielded one arrest.

