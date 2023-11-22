Oregon gun control measure is unconstitutional, judge rules

Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., Feb. 19, 2021. A Harney County judge ruled Tuesday the Oregon gun control law approved by voters in 2022 is unconstitutional.

Measure 114, a controversial Oregon gun control law approved by voters in 2022, is unconstitutional, Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ruled Tuesday.

Raschio released his 40-page opinion nearly 60 days after the conclusion of a weeklong trial for the measure which requires Oregonians to apply for and obtain a permit before purchasing a gun, and outlaws large-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds unless owned by law enforcement or military members or were purchased before the law's passage. It also creates a statewide firearms database.

Raschio first blocked the implementation of the measure last year. In Tuesday's decision, he made his block permanent.

The state is expected to appeal the decision.

During the trial, Raschio heard from gun owners, gun manufacturers, law enforcement officials, historians and various other witnesses.

Tony Aiello Jr., the attorney representing the Oregon gun owners who filed the lawsuit, argued the state's case was not about public health, public safety or public concern but instead about the individual right to self-defense and the right to bear arms and "how that right will fare against the might of the Oregon State government."

State attorneys called on several witnesses to argue the law made reasonable changes to gun laws, calling on professors from the University of California, Berkeley, and Southern Oregon University to testify that firearms available in the U.S. and in Oregon during the 1850s were most commonly single-shot, smoothbore flintlocks, shotguns, Colt revolvers and pepperbox handguns and not firearms holding more than 10 rounds. Drafters of Oregon's constitution could not have envisioned in the 1800s that there would be firearms with more than 10 rounds, they said.

Raschio said he used their testimony, along with testimony from former Cody Firearms Museum curator Ashley Hlebinsky, to find Oregon constitutional convention delegates and those voting for the constitution would "have been generally aware of firearms development and multi-shot technology" and that the highest level of gun development had been introduced in the state at the time.

Oregonians of 1857 were reliant on firearms and were not seeking to "restrain access to the best firearms with the highest functionality possible they could procure," in writing Oregon's right to bear arms in Article 1 Section 27 of the state constitution, Raschio wrote.

The permit to purchase section of Measure 114 is facially unconstitutional and unduly burdens Oregonian's right to self-defense against harm, Raschio determined. He made a similar conclusion on the unconstitutionality of the large-capacity magazine ban.

The judge cited testimony from Harney County Sheriff Dan Jenkins and Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen, who spoke of the difficulty of responding to emergencies quickly with their small departments.

Raschio prohibited testimony during trial about treating gunshot victims, witnesses and victims of gun violence but did hear from Joe Paterno, a volunteer with the Measure 114 campaign, who provided testimony about how mass shootings impacted the campaign, driving more volunteers and signatures.

"The mass shooting events have a significant impact on the psyche of America when they happen. People tend to believe these events are prolific and happening all the time with massive levels of death and injury," Raschio wrote. "The court finds this belief, though sensationalized by the media, is not validated by the evidence."

He referred to the limit of 10 rounds of ammunition as an "arbitrary number" that the state failed to rationalize. He determined the state failed to prove the ban would prevent mass shootings.

The state will have until noon on Dec. 8 to review and file any objections when the court will enter the judgment.

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on Twitter @DianneLugo

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon gun control Measure 114 is unconstitutional, judge rules