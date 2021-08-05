Oregon High School Janitor Stockpiled Weapons for Mass Shooting: Cops

Medford Police Department/South Medford High School

A janitor at an Oregon high school was prepared to gun down students at teachers at the school where he worked and made detailed plans for the shooting spree, local police said Thursday.

Thankfully, he turned himself in first, repentant. Kristopher Clay, the 24-year-old janitor for South Medford High School, surrendered to the Medford police department on July 20, allegedly confessing to officers he had “homicidal thoughts.” He remained in police custody until he was formally arrested Wednesday.

“We are relieved a potentially catastrophic event was prevented,” a police spokesman said Thursday. The Medford police department and the Medford school district did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for further comment.

Following the initial interrogation and investigation into Clay, police executed search warrants at his home. There, officers found guns, ammunition, tactical gear, and “written material” that indicated “Clay made significant steps to carry out a mass casualty event,” Medford investigators said, according to local station KRDV.

A court’s previous determination of mental illness barred Clay from legally obtaining guns. He told officers he bought them via “various channels,” according to KRDV.

Police swept the school and determined there were no imminent threats to students and faculty. The school district fired Clay while he was in custody.

Clay is charged with attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, attempted unlawful use of a weapon, tampering with evidence, and felony disorderly conduct.

