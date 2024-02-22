Oregon House approves bill changing laws on revenge porn, restraining orders

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon House has passed a bill that would make it easier to file restraining orders in multiple counties and prosecute intimate image crimes.

Dubbed the “landmark victims’ rights package,” House Bill 4146 was approved by every Oregon representative present at Wednesday’s legislative session.

According to the office of Rep. Annessa Hartman, who first introduced the measure, this new development signifies progress in lawmakers’ push to protect survivors of abuse.

“I speak as a voice for fellow survivors and remain committed to pursuing legislation that protects people from abuse,” Rep. Hartman said in a statement. “This law strengthens victims’ rights in Oregon and is one action I am proud to have earned support from all legislators who voted to pass the legislation out of the House today.”

A key component of HB 4146 is the removal of a loophole in Oregon’s revenge porn law that was passed in 2015. The state deemed it illegal to distribute sexually explicit photos of someone without their consent, with the goal of harassing, humiliating or injuring them.

Referred to as “revenge porn”, this act now leads to a felony or misdemeanor for those who are found guilty. However, current law makes it so the crime can’t be prosecuted if the victim isn’t “identifiable” in that particular image or video.

Last week, Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office Policy Director Aaron Knott said the rule has led to an “intrusive” legal progress that could further traumatize survivors.

Along with removing this requirement, HB 4146 would allow people to file restraining orders in the county where they experienced abuse.

According to officials, current law only allows victims to file restraining orders where they live and where their abusers live.

Now that the bill has been approved by the House, it has been passed onto the Senate Committee on Judiciary.

