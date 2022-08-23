Oregon house for sale is stunning on the outside – but inside ‘it gets weird.’ See why
When glancing at a home’s exterior alone, the old saying “never judge a book by its cover” comes to mind – especially when it comes to this house on the real estate market in Bend, Oregon, for $2.62 million.
The seven-bedroom, five-bathroom house is considered “iconic” by the listing on Zillow.com, and it certainly lives up to that description when glancing at its wild inside. Stretched across its 10,161-square-feet interior, there seems to be multiple decor styles with each room sporting its very own personality.
From hardwood floors and cabinets, to faded gray carpeting, to rooms with newspaper acting as wallpaper, the photos show a unique, perhaps chaotic, way of decorating.
Features include:
Indoor swimming pool
Indoor spa and waterfall
Grand staircase
Indoor garden
Chef’s kitchen
Wine bar
Office
Multiple fireplaces
Gym
Theater room
And there are even secret rooms “to explore cozy places to read and relax,” the listing says.
And of course, don’t forget the views.
“The Sunriver flows directly in front of the home, unobstructed views of the Deschutes River located in a wide bend with upper and lower river views, across the river is endless views of the meadows and national forest, ending with a view of Mt. Bachelor,” the listing describes.
One person on Twitter pointed out that the views and deck are certainly spectacular, but “then it gets weird” when looking at the photos of the inside.
“Many rooms are so random, nooks everywhere,” they said.
Currently, the home has a pending offer.
Bend is about 130 miles east of Eugene.
