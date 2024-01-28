Oregon House Speaker on upcoming legislative short session, AG campaign

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon legislature is convening for a 35-day short session starting February 5. In the House, Democratic House Speaker Dan Rayfield of Corvallis is leading the way. But his tenure as Speaker of the House could end shortly after the session is over.

A trial attorney, Rayfield is running for Oregon Attorney General to replace the outgoing Ellen Rosenblum.

Rayfield stopped by Eye on Northwest Politics to talk about the priorities for the short session — including fixing Measure 110 and allocating school funding — as well as his run for attorney general.

