Oregon Humane Society on road to recovery after storm damage, closures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Humane Society is on the mend after suffering damage during the winter storm over the weekend when a burst pipe caused extensive flooding at their Portland campus. Additionally, the shelter had to close for a number of days due to the icy conditions.

OHS spokesperson Laura Klink told KOIN 6 News that the frozen pipe burst in the building’s commissary, a key place for food prep and laundry.

No animals were affected by the flooding, the organization said.

“Luckily, it did not happen in any of our kennel areas, so the shelter pets were not directly affected,” Klink said. “We also had some flooding in our shelter hospital, but it happened after hours so our facilities crew was able to clean things up fast and our veterinary team is still able to provide care to shelter pets.”

The Oregon Humane Society sustained flood damage after a frozen pipe burst during the winter storm. Jan. 21, 2024 (Courtesy: OHS)

OHS posted footage of the flooding to social media on Jan. 16. The video shows water pouring from the ceiling and pooling along the floor of the commissary.

PBOT: Into recovery, but 58 roads still closed from storm

According to Klink, since shelters rely extensively on food prep and laundry areas, facilities management was soon able to get it back up and running. During the height of the storms, the facilities team and OHS’s animal care manager even stayed overnight to make sure bases were covered. But as of Sunday, there are still a lot of ceiling tiles missing and damage to the shelter hospital.

Laura Klink with the Oregon Humane Society, January 21, 2024 (KOIN)

“Right now, one of the areas where we anesthetize animals before surgery has been sort of out of commission,” Klink said. “One of the big unknowns right now is what the damage is sort of behind the walls. We’ve got some blowers going right now in the hospital that are loud and. Making it quite hot in there…. But for now, we’re just trying to dry things out again.”

Moreover, the ice made it impossible for staff and volunteers to walk dogs on the designated paths behind the shelter property. But they were able to improvise and have the dogs run around and play in outdoor concrete areas next to the shelter, as well as in large rooms in the building, normally used for training classes.

Oregon restaurants, bars seek state action over financial loss from winter storms

But a larger impact on OHS through the last week was the inability for their shelter partners around the state to transfer animals to their location due to road conditions. Klink noted this this put an extra burden on the shelter partners who now have a lot of animals in their care, so the organization is looking forward to resuming those operations.

Although they are still assessing the overall damage to the facility, Klink said the cost is expected to be upwards of $50,000 and they are relying on the kindness of their donors and the community to aid in the relief effort.

“We are very fortunate to have a very compassionate community that does step up during these times of need,” Klink added. “Sometimes it’s these terrible times that really bring out the best in people and bring people together. That’s that’s the silver lining for sure.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.