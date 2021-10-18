Oregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National Guard

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana bud is seen before harvest at a rural area near Corvallis, Ore. On Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, the same day that Jackson County declared a state of emergency amid a sharp increase in illegal cannabis farms, police raided a site that had about two tons of processed marijuana and 17,500 pot plants. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANDREW SELSKY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — On the same day last week that a southern Oregon county declared a state of emergency amid a sharp increase in illegal cannabis farms, police raided a site that had about two tons of processed marijuana and 17,500 pot plants.

The raid illustrates that the proliferation of industrial-scale marijuana farms has gotten so bad and so brazen that Jackson County Commissioners asked Gov. Kate Brown to send in the Oregon National Guard “to assist, as able, in the enforcement of laws related to the production of cannabis.” They also directly appealed to Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney and House Speaker Tina Kotek for help getting additional funding to tackle the problem.

During last Wednesday's raid in Medford, Oregon, police found a vast outdoor growing operation, plus harvested plants hanging upside down on drying racks and 3,900 pounds (1,800 kilograms) of resinous buds stashed in huge bags and in stacks of plastic storage containers.

The officers took 26 migrant workers into custody, interviewed them and then released them. A warrant was issued for the arrest of the primary suspect, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said.

Courtney said he is so concerned about the surge in illegal marijuana farms in Jackson and neighboring Josephine counties that he agrees that the Oregon National Guard should be sent in. Many of the illegal growers are armed.

“You can’t solve it just at the local level, and you cannot solve it, I’m afraid, just at the usual state level and have some more state troopers down there,” the Democrat said. “The National Guard, they’re going to have to get deployed down there some way or other.”

Brown, a Democrat, is holding off on a deployment for now but could reconsider next year, her office said.

The Josephine County commissioners wrote to Courtney in August to describe how migrant workers are being exploited and subjected to “appalling conditions,” with no toilets, no running water or bathing facilities, unrefrigerated food and unsanitary cooking facilities and living in tents.

Jackson and Josephine counties are considered the northern extension of the Emerald Triangle, a fabled marijuana-growing epicenter, of which California’s Humboldt, Mendocino and Trinity counties form the major part.

The increasing calls for National Guard intervention recalls the drug wars of the 1990s, when the citizen-soldiers were used, including in Missouri and California.

In California's Humboldt County back then, some 200 Army soldiers, National Guardsmen and federal agents raided clandestine pot farms in rugged terrain. Residents responded with protests.

Both Oregon and California in recent years legalized the cultivation, processing and sale of marijuana, so long as those involved enter the regulated systems in each state and abide by the rules. While many have done so, with Oregon in particular reaping a bonanza in marijuana taxes, some growers have resisted.

California has also been hit by industrial-scale illegal marijuana growing operations, with eradication left to local authorities, and in federal territory, to federal officers.

In southern Oregon, the problem has gotten worse recently, law enforcement officials say.

Perhaps recognizing that local law enforcement is stretched thin, foreign cartels began setting up hundreds of unlicensed marijuana growing operations last spring, authorities say.

Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel said he believes the cartel masterminds expect to lose a few growing operations but that the sheer number of them means many will remain untouched until the marijuana is harvested and sold on the black market outside Oregon.

In California, the growing operations are increasing beyond the Emerald Triangle. In July, the largest illegal marijuana bust in Los Angeles County history netted 373,000 plants that would ultimately have been worth $1 billion on the street.

The raid in the Antelope Valley of Southern California's high desert resulted in 131 arrests and the seizure of more than 33,000 pounds (14,969 kilograms) of harvested marijuana plants. And that represented only a fraction of the illicit growing operations in the region, authorities said.

Officials said the wide-ranging problem has grown tremendously during the coronavirus pandemic. Armed cartel members run massive illegal growing operations, some spanning dozens of greenhouses, that are undermining California's legal marijuana market.

Amid a megadrought across the West, illegal growers are stealing water, depriving legal users including farmers and homeowners of the increasingly precious resource.

In Oregon, the Illinois Valley Soil and Water Conservation District in Josephine County has held town halls about the issue recently.

“The people of the Illinois Valley are experiencing an existential threat for the first time in local history,” said Christopher Hall, the conservation district’s community organizer.

Asked if Brown was considering deploying the Oregon National Guard, her spokeswoman, Elizabeth Merah, said the Oregon Military Department already has a full-time National Guard service member embedded in each of three law enforcement teams in southern Oregon.

She said the situation would be reexamined next year.

“Because the current growing season is drawing to a close, we are not considering deploying additional resources this year,” Merah said in an email. “The governor remains concerned about the situation and will continue to monitor what resources might be needed for the 2022 growing season.”

___

Associated Press writer Juliet Williams in San Francisco contributed to this report.

___

Follow Andrew Selsky on Twitter at https://twitter.com/andrewselsky

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tennessee hunter accused of baiting doves, killing 74, now can’t hunt — and owes $500

    Wildlife officials confiscated 74 doves from the hunter, who had his hunting privileges revoked for a year.

  • U.S. House committee rejects Bannon 'privilege' argument in Jan. 6 probe

    The U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol told Steve Bannon that it rejected his arguments for failing to cooperate with the probe, as the panel pursues a contempt of Congress charge against the long-time adviser to former President Donald Trump. Bannon has claimed that the principle of executive privilege shields him from the panel's demand that he produce documents and appear for a deposition in its probe of the assault on the Capitol. Trump has claimed that his communications with aides are protected by executive privilege, a legal doctrine that protects the confidentially of some White House communications.

  • College Enrollments Sink in the Midwest, Causing Budget Trouble for Schools

    (Bloomberg) -- The pandemic accelerated a trend that college deans and finance chiefs throughout the U.S. Midwest have been dreading: There are fewer 18-year-olds to fill classrooms, dorms and dining halls. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Fo

  • U.S. SEC praises equity market structure, absolves short sellers in GameStop report

    The U.S. markets functioned well during January's GameStop volatility, while short selling was not the main cause of the unprecedented rise in the 'meme stock,' according to a long-awaited Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) report. The report published on Monday provides a post-mortem into how amateur traders using commission-free retail brokerages drove shares in GameStop and other popular meme stocks to extreme highs, squeezing hedge funds that had bet against them. Despite the extraordinary series of events, the SEC concluded that the basic plumbing of the market remained "sound," an SEC official said.

  • 32 things we learned from Week 6 of 2021 NFL season: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals top charts

    Arizona moved to 6-0, remaining the league's only unbeaten squad, while QB Kyler Murray continued to bolster his MVP résumé.

  • Browns lose Kareem Hunt, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to 'significant' injuries

    The Browns could be even more shorthanded for Thursday's game if Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. are held out due to injuries.

  • NC gun owner: Why I oppose the NRA’s ‘guns everywhere’ agenda

    As a gun owner and Air Force vet, here’s why I believe NRA leadership cares more about the bottom line than about public safety. (Opinion)

  • Stage 1 crash snares multiple cars at Texas; Kyle Busch drives on; Bowman out

    A large multicar crash tangled up a host of drivers during the first stage of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Texas Playoff contender Kyle Busch received slight damage to the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the 32nd of 334 scheduled laps in […]

  • 'I don't think this is in my hands': Nick Rolovich unsure of future at Washington State as vaccine mandate deadline looms

    Unvaccinated Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich addressed his uncertain future ahead of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state employees.

  • Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives brief injury update on RB Latavius Murray, C Bradley Bozeman

    Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave a brief injury update on running back Latavius Murray and center Bradley Bozeman

  • Bills become bigger favorites over Titans as Monday Night Football nears

    #Bills become bigger favorites over #Titans as Monday Night Football nears:

  • Bacon Apocalypse: How a California Law Could Raise Pork Prices Even Higher

    You might soon need to bring home a lot more bacon in order to literally bring home the bacon, as a new animal welfare law in California set to go into effect early next year will likely push pork...

  • 4 weeks on, no sign Spanish volcano eruption is close to end

    There is no sign that a volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma is coming to an end, four weeks after it began, officials said Sunday. The volcano on one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa has so far destroyed more than 1,800 buildings, mostly homes, though prompt evacuations have helped avoid casualties on the island of some 85,000 people. Canary Islands President Ángel Víctor Torres said scientists monitoring the eruption that began Sept. 19 have seen no indications that the eruption is abating, as rivers of lava continue flowing slowly toward the sea.

  • Beaver family goes bobbing for baby pumpkins

    The Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma organized the festive beaver event.

  • Vermont High School Puts on Drag Show During Halftime

    “I was just really hoping to give our students ... a moment to shine and feel loved, and know that there is a place for them in public schools,” said Andrew LeValley, the teacher who came up with the idea.

  • 1966 Cobra Swiped From California Hotel

    The classic car was in the process of being sold to a new owner.

  • Microsoft says it warned Bill Gates about flirting in 2008

    Microsoft executives in 2008 warned Bill Gates to stop sending flirtatious emails to a female employee but dropped the matter after he told them he would stop, the company revealed Monday. The Wall Street Journal was first to report that Brad Smith, then Microsoft's general counsel and now its president and vice chair, and another executive met with Gates after the company discovered inappropriate emails to a midlevel employee. The newspaper reported that Gates didn’t deny the exchanges, and members of the Microsoft board who were briefed on them declined to take further action because there wasn't any physical interaction between Gates and the employee.

  • National Parks Service clears D.C.homeless encampment

    Steps away from a cot tucked under a tarp, David Graves, 42, smoked a cigarette and prepared to leave a homeless encampment near Union Station late last week. On Friday morning, the National Park Service enclosed the small park with a fence after asking roughly ten people experiencing homelessness, including Graves, to leave.Why it matters: Homeless encampments have been in the spotlight in recent months as both local and federal entities in D.C. resume clearing them. Stay on top of the latest m

  • Democrats' religious hypocrisy is on display in Virginia

    Democrats' religious hypocrisy is on display in Virginia

  • Series of storms to soak Bay Area for 6 days

    BRING ON THE RAIN! Wet weather is here to stay for at least 6 days in the Bay Area, says ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma.