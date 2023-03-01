Oregon inmate arrested, charged in Bellingham woman’s 1987 death

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

A suspected serial killer who was once among the FBI’s most wanted has been arrested in connection with the 1987 disappearance and alleged murder of a Bellingham woman.

Darren Dee O’Neall, 62, was charged Oct. 11, 2022, in Whatcom County Superior Court with one count of second-degree murder for the 1987 death of 29-year-old Wendy Aughe.

O’Neall was extradited Wednesday, March 1, to Whatcom County from the Two Rivers Correctional Institute in Umatilla, Oregon, where he is currently incarcerated, according to court and jail records.

He will make his first appearance in court Thursday afternoon, March 2.