Oregon judge halts voter-approved high-capacity magazine ban

FILE - Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. An Oregon judge on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, extended an earlier order blocking a key part of a new, voter-approved gun law and was hearing lengthy arguments on whether to also prevent the law's ban on high-capacity magazines from taking effect. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
113
GILLIAN FLACCUS
·3 min read

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge handed guns rights advocates a victory Thursday and placed a new, voter-approved ban on high-capacity magazines on hold until questions about its constitutionality can be decided.

Harney County Judge Robert Raschio released the written ruling after a lengthy court hearing earlier this week in which attorneys for gun rights groups sought a preliminary injunction to stop the narrowly passed ban on magazines of more than 10 rounds.

“That the large capacity magazine bans promote public safety is mere speculation,” Raschio wrote. “The court cannot sustain restraint on constitutional right on mere speculation that the restriction could promote public safety.”

The ruling followed ones Raschio made Tuesday that temporarily blocked a permit-to-purchase provision of Measure 114 and another part of the law that would prevent the sale of a gun until the results of a background check come back. Under current federal law, a gun sale can proceed by default if the background check takes longer than three business days — the so-called Charleston loophole, because it allowed the assailant to purchase the gun used in a 2015 South Carolina mass shooting.

The lawsuit in Harney County, filed by Gun Owners of America Inc., the Gun Owners Foundation and several individual gun owners, seeks to have the entire law placed on hold while its constitutionality is decided. The state lawsuit specifically makes the claims under the Oregon Constitution, not the U.S. Constitution.

Measure 114 requires a permit, criminal background check, fingerprinting and hands-on training course for new firearms buyers. It also bans the sale, transfer or import of gun magazines over 10 rounds unless they are owned by law enforcement or a military member or were owned before the measure’s passage. Those who already own high-capacity magazines can only possess them in their homes or use them at a firing range, in shooting competitions or for hunting as allowed by state law after the measure takes effect.

Gun sales and requests for background checks soared in the weeks since the measure was approved because of fears the new law would prevent or significantly delay the purchase of new firearms under the permitting system.

Multiple gun rights groups, local sheriffs and gun store owners have sued, saying the law violates Americans’ constitutional right to bear arms. All of those lawsuits were filed in federal courts except for the one in Harney County.

A federal judge in Portland hearing a different challenge to the law under the U.S. Constitution on Dec. 6 delivered an initial victory to proponents of the sweeping gun-control measure that passed in the Nov. 8 midterms.

In that ruling, U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of new high-capacity magazines to take effect. She also granted a 30-day delay before the law’s permit-to-purchase mandate takes effect, but did not quash it entirely as gun rights advocates had wanted.

But Raschio’s subsequent ruling the same day threw the law into limbo: Because that lawsuit challenged Measure 114 under the Oregon Constitution, it held precedence in the state, legal experts said.

Recommended Stories

  • Olympia Police Department will pay you to surrender your firearms. But for how much?

    Police Chief Rich Allen said they don’t even have to be in working order, as long as they resemble firearms.

  • Officer working at Walmart runs woman’s plates to follow her on Instagram, police say

    “It was clear to me that he got my name by running my plate,” the 21-year-old woman said.

  • Semi-auto gun ban only part of solution, Illinois House told

    At an Illinois House committee hearing Thursday, researchers and community activists said having fewer firearms in communities will help stop bloodshed — from the persistent gun violence haunting Chicago to mass shootings like the one at a suburban July Fourth parade — but this must be followed by programs to change attitudes and give people alternatives. Democrats who control the General Assembly are positioning a wide-ranging gun law for a vote as early as next month, during a lame-duck session. The House Judiciary-Criminal Law Committee is conducting hearings on the proposed legislation, which would ban semi-automatic weapons, restrict gun possession by those younger than 21 and toughen so-called “red flag” laws that allow removing guns from a dangerous person for up to a year instead of six months.

  • Far-Left Extremists Arrested for Domestic Terrorism at Planned Police-Training Center in Atlanta

    Five far-left extremists were arrested Tuesday amid a demonstration against the site of a planned public-safety training center that protesters have dubbed “Cop City.”

  • School board member resigns after saying she was against voting for a 'cis, white male.'

    A Pennsylvania school board member resigned after saying last week at a meeting that she was against voting for a “cis, white male” for board president.

  • Iowa police chief charged with lying to ATF to obtain machine guns for resale

    Bradley Wendt and a gun store owner friend sought or obtained nearly 90 machine guns, purportedly to equip the three-officer Adair police department.

  • Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill embraces supporting part in aiding the Ukraine defense

    ‘As in “Star Wars,” good will triumph over evil and light will overcome darkness,’ Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, was quoted as having told Hamill.

  • US: Imprisoned polygamous leader helped plan girls' escape

    The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border helped orchestrate the escape of eight girls he considered his wives from a group home where they were placed after authorities learned of what was happening, prosecutors allege in a Wednesday court filing. An indictment filed by U.S. attorneys in Arizona outlines how Sam Bateman, a self-declared prophet who is behind bars while he awaits trial, worked with three adult women he also claims to be his wives to help the girls escape foster care. The document is the latest development in a federal case that has roiled Bateman's small community on the Utah-Arizona border.

  • Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge

    Key findings of the report, the first of its kind released by a task force created by the state Legislature last year to investigate the issue, include that more than a quarter of missing girls in Hawaii are Native Hawaiian and that members of the U.S. military play an outsized role in the sexual exploitation of children in the state. Similar studies have shown that Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland are murdered or go missing at rates disproportionate to their size of the population. While the disturbing trend held for Native Hawaiian girls, a comparable, reliable statistic for Native Hawaiian women eluded the task force because of lacking data, said Nikki Cristobal, the report's principal investigator.

  • North Korea says it tested 'high-thrust solid-fuel motor' for apparent ICBM development

    North Korea has tested a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor", state media reported on Friday, as the isolated country seeks to develop a new strategic weapon and speeds up its nuclear and missile programmes. The test, overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, was conducted on Thursday at North Korea's Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, the official KCNA news agency said. The static firing test proved the motor's reliability and stability, providing a "guarantee for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system", KCNA added.

  • Utility takes big loss on $1.5 billion sale of gas pipeline network that serves Colorado

    Activist investor Carl Icahn agitated to stop the deal last year. Now the pipeline network has been unloaded to a new owner.

  • Serbia seeks return of its troops to Kosovo as tensions soar

    Serbia on Thursday formally demanded that its security forces return to the breakaway former Serbian province of Kosovo, despite warnings from the West that such calls are unlikely to be accepted and only add to tensions in that part of the Balkans. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told state RTS television that the government asked the commander of NATO-led peacekeepers stationed in Kosovo since 1999, when the Western alliance pushed out Serb troops from the region, to allow the return of up to 1,000 Serbian army and police officers to the Serb-populated north of the country. “The request says that a certain number of (Serbian troops), from one hundred to up to 1,000, return to Kosovo,” Vucic said.

  • Wisconsin Republican leaders unified in opposition to train

    The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate said Thursday that he opposes spending any state money to help Madison bring a passenger rail line that would connect the capital city to Milwaukee, joining the state's other top GOP legislative leader in opposition to the project. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told The Associated Press that he opposes state funding for the project but had not been briefed by Madison city leaders on what they were attempting. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was blunt last week when asked about it, saying only “No state funding.”

  • Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB funding

    More than three dozen attorneys general from red and blue states on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to agree to decide the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Board’s (CFPB) funding structure. The separate coalitions of Republican and Democratic state AGs urged the court to take up the case for sharply contrasting reasons. Led by…

  • Over a dozen 6,000-year-old storehouses — still filled with grain — uncovered in China

    Jade-making workshops were also found at the ancient industrial site, archaeologists said.

  • Tennis legend Becker freed from prison, returns to Germany

    German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison in Britain, his lawyer said Thursday. The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning and traveled back to Germany shortly thereafter. Becker “has thus served his sentence and is not subject to any penal restrictions in Germany," his lawyer, Christian-Oliver Moser, said in a statement.

  • Pioneering Methane-Fueled Rocket Fails to Reach Orbit After Launch From China

    The Zhuque-2 rocket lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert on Wednesday, leaving behind an unusual purplish trail—a product of its unique methane fuel. The rocket managed to take flight, but it failed to reach orbit and deliver the 14 satellites that were on board.

  • Naperville ban on assault rifle sales on hold until ruling on Jan. 1 start date issued by federal judge

    Naperville’s ban on assault rifle sales is in limbo until a federal judge decides if it can go into effect Jan. 1 or should be temporarily shelved until a legal challenge from a city gun shop owner is decided in court. In a Dec. 9 order, the city agreed not to enforce the ban until U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall rules on a preliminary injunction to stop the ordinance from taking effect ...

  • The Kansas Keystone pipeline spill isn't an ordinary oil spill. Here's why.

    A Kansas spill is now the second-largest spill of tar sands crude in the U.S. And scientists say it comes with major complications for cleaning up.

  • Why fusion ignition is being hailed as a major breakthrough in fusion – a nuclear physicist explains

    The target chamber at the National Ignition Facility has been the site of a number of breakthroughs in fusion physics. U.S. Department of Energy/Lawrence Livermore National LaboratoryAmerican scientists have announced what they have called a major breakthrough in a long-elusive goal of creating energy from nuclear fusion. The U.S. Department of Energy said on Dec. 13, 2022, that for the first time – and after several decades of trying – scientists have managed to get more energy out of the proce