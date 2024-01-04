Oregon kitten dyed pink by owner who wanted it 'clean' will be put up for adoption

An Oregon woman faces an animal abuse charge after applying a cleaning agent to her pet cat, temporarily dyeing him hot pink in early December.

The kitten, who was brought to a Portland-based animal hospital on Dec. 12 was “severely hypoglycemic, hypothermic, in shock and barely responsive,” according to an arrest document obtained by USA TODAY.

The kitten also appeared to have been dyed hot pink, with the color all over its body and face.

The 39-year-old woman told the pet clinic that she had cleaned the kitten with a cocktail of Windex, Spic and Span, household cleaning agent and rubbing alcohol because the tiny feline had been suffering from diarrhea.

The alcohol, which was one of the cleaning products the cat was soaked in, was the reason why the kitten’s body temperature to drop and become hypothermic.

The kitten's owner, who was reportedly carrying a bottle of Windex did not seem to understand that the chemicals were toxic to the kitten.

The kitten's owner later confessed to Oregon Humane Society law enforcement agent Christopher J. Allori that she had used the chemicals to “clean her kitten,” the arrest document states.

What happened to the kitten?

Because the vet hospital did not have the legal authority to take the kitten away from its owner, they reported the incident to the Oregon Humane Society.

A couple days after the report was made, Oregon Humane Society law enforcement officer Christopher Allori got in contact with the woman, who confessed over the phone that she had used the products to clean her kitten.

About a week after the encounter at the animal hospital, Portland Police received a call from the manager of a hotel asking officers to help evict a woman. That woman turned out to be the kitten's owner, which is why the Oregon Humane Society was called.

Allori, among other officers, was present when the woman was taken into custody, spotting a stroller with a pink cat and a black chihuahua in the motel room, the arrest document states.

The kitten was immediately placed in the care of the Oregon Humane Society, where it remains currently, while the chihuahua is in the care of Multnomah County Animal Services, according to Oregon Humane Society President & CEO Sharon Harmon. There was no evidence to indicate that the dog had also been mistreated.

“What’s really amazing about this case is that it may just be a kitten, but you had four agencies all working together to save this little guy,” Harmon said Friday.

The kitten's owner has remained at the Multnomah County Detention Center since her arrest, entering a not guilty plea to the charge Friday, according to reporting by The Oregonian.

The woman was on probation at the time of her arrest after she was convicted of attempting to kidnap a 6-year-old boy and threatening the boy’s parents with a machete in downtown Portland in August of 2021, the Oregonian reported.

How’s the kitten now?

The Oregon Humane Society decided to name the kitten, Ken, as a way to have some fun after the Barbie pink dye fiasco, Harmon said.

Ken is expected to make a full recovery from the chemicals that were directly applied to his fur and is doing very well in foster care, Harmon said.

Since animals are considered property under Oregon law until the case is adjudicated, the kitten still belongs his original owner, Harmon said.

That being said, Ken won’t be available for adoption until the matter is resolved in court.

He will also remain pink for a while, at least until he can grow a new coat.

“The kitten is still very much dyed. The kitten is going to have to grow new hair for that dye to be gone. Kittens grow fast and I assume in a few months there will be hardly any pink left on Ken’s body,” Harmon said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kitten dyed pink in Oregon will be up for adoption at animal shelter