Oregon lawmakers allocate millions for grasshoppers, affordable housing, other needs

The Oregon Legislature's Emergency Board passed 69 items during it's Friday meeting at the Oregon State Capitol.

The Oregon Legislature's Emergency Board on Friday dedicated millions of dollars toward a variety of issues deemed to have immediate need in the state, including forest management, grasshopper and cricket suppression, affordable housing stabilization and law enforcement officer mental health.

In total, 69 items were passed.

Republicans said Democrats — who maintain control of the committee by virtue of their majority status in the Legislature — should have focused more money on the emergencies they contend Oregonians care most about.

“Inflation, violent crime, drug use and homelessness are all rapidly rising in Oregon and today was a missed opportunity by Democratic leadership to address true emergencies and provide solutions to these critical issues,” House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville, said.

The Emergency Board is a powerful legislative committee packed with political leaders on both sides of the aisle and tasked with providing state agencies with needed funds during the interim between sessions of the Oregon Legislature. The committee will meet again in September.

Here are a few of the items lawmakers approved in a lengthy meeting Friday afternoon:

$100 million to the Public Defense Service Commission

Lawmakers agreed to release a holdback of $100 million in general funds to the Public Defense Service Commission after the commission "minimally" met the terms for the release as stipulated during previous budgetary conversations for its 2021-2023 biennium budget.

The commission oversees the state agency that manages the state's public defenders and related legal services.

The commission was directed to execute certain legislative expectations in the areas of restructuring, modernization, financial controls, quality management, performance metrics and agency governance.

This item generated some discussion because lawmakers decided to release the entirety of the $100 million rather than $63.2 million, which the agency's budget identified as its costs through the rest of the biennium and was the amount recommended by the Legislative Fiscal Office.

Those in support of the item agreed the agency's budget failed to take into consideration other outstanding costs that would likely increase its expenditures through the biennium.

$1.2 million for grasshopper, cricket suppression

Due in part to ongoing drought conditions, grasshoppers and crickets swarmed rural regions throughout Oregon in 2021 and 2020. Lawmakers described them as a serious threat or even "plague-like."

Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, said some areas saw 55-65 grasshoppers per square yard. Eight grasshoppers per square yard can cause significant rangeland damage, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

Lawmakers committed $1,192,241 from the general fund to assist in the suppression of outbreaks, bringing the program up to $5 million total for the treatment of up to one million acres. State funds are used in a 75% cost share with landowners, and lawmakers said the addition of more state funds will assure landowners the state will continue to hold up its end of the program.

$30 million for health insurance for long-term care providers

Lawmakers allocated $30 million of state funds and raised the federal funds expenditure limitation by $45 million for the implementation of a health care program geared toward long-term care providers.

Lawmakers said health insurance coverage is unaffordable or unavailable for many long-term care providers, the workers who provide health care to many at-risk individuals, particularly during the pandemic.

The Oregon Health Authority plans to use the $30 million to leverage a federal Medicaid match to provide supplemental payments to participating employers. Those payments will allow employers to provide health care to their employees.

Benefits are expected to begin Oct. 1.

$5 million for affordable housing stabilization grants

Lawmakers allocated $5 million to Portland's housing authority Home Forward to administer grants to affordable housing providers with outstanding debt due to past due rent accumulated in April.

The money will flow through the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department to Home Forward.

There are a variety of requirements defining which housing providers are eligible for funds. Entities that receive these grants must also forgive an equivalent amount of tenant debt.

While largely agreeing the funding and program were a legitimate need, Republicans expressed dismay this item was brought before the Emergency Board because it broke a committee rule. The rule, as they described it, is that all requests must come through state agencies, not from lawmakers themselves.

This particular request did not come through an agency, namely OHCS. Rather, the co-chairs of the Emergency Board — Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, and House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis — made the request. They said the request was done with the support of affordable housing advocates, the Governor’s Office and OHCS.

Republicans were particularly frustrated because of an unspecified request Findley made that was summarily denied because it did not come from an agency. Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp of Bend said the inclusion of the co-chair's item means Republicans would no longer be observing the rule about only agencies submitting requests to the Emergency Board.

Courtney acknowledged they did not follow the typical procedure for this request, but said the need is great enough that it needed to be considered. Rayfield said it is not unheard of in the history of the Emergency Board for the co-chairs to make requests of the committee.

