Oregon lawmakers hope to pass nation's strongest right-to-repair law

A group of Oregon lawmakers hopes to pass the nation’s strongest “right-to-repair” bill during next month’s legislative session.

The legislation would make it easier for consumers and independent repair shops to fix smartphones, computers and other products containing electronics sold in Oregon.

“It just makes sense that if you own something you should be able to do what you want with it, and we should be able to fix our stuff,” Charlie Fisher, state director of OSPIRG, said during a news conference Thursday.

More manufacturers are requiring product repairs to be made at authorized facilities and voiding warranties or disabling features if they aren’t.

Authorized repairs can be more expensive and can encourage people to buy new instead, contributing to e-waste, said Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, one of the bill’s chief sponsors.

“We want to make sure we provide the opportunity for Oregonians to have choice in where they have that repaired,” Sollman said.

The proposal requires electronics manufacturers to make available parts, tools, manuals and documentation consumers and independent repair professionals can use to fix damaged products.

It would make Oregon the first in the nation to address the practice of “parts pairing,” which can increase the cost of repairs and harm small businesses.

“Some manufacturers assign a serial number to parts and use software locks so that the part can only be used with that one specific device,” said Romain Griffith, who co-owns Hyperion Computerworks in southwest Portland. “The parts-pairing practice stifles fair competition.”

Strongest in the nation

This will be the fourth time the Oregon Legislature has considered a right-to-repair bill.

Oregon was the first state to put forth a proposal, in 2019, with House Bill 2688. That bill died in committee.

Backers tried again with HB 2698 in 2021, but that bill also failed to make it out of committee.

In 2023, Senate Bill 542 made it to the Senate floor, but it was sent back to committee, where it too died.

In 2021, President Joe Biden issued an executive order encouraging the Federal Trade Commission to limit manufacturers’ ability to restrict independent repairs.

And in 2022, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, introduced a right-to-repair bill in Congress.

Last year, California became the fourth U.S. state, following Colorado, Minnesota and New York, to pass a right-to-repair law.

Thirty-three states and Puerto Rico considered right to repair legislation during 2023.

“The conversation in Oregon has been informed by what has happened in other states. We’ve learned lessons about what to do, as well as what not to do,” Fisher said.

“I’m excited to be standing with a really strong coalition supporting what we hope will be the strongest what we hope will be the strongest right-to-repair bill in the country,” he said.

Who's behind Oregon's proposed right-to-repair bill?

In addition to Sollman, the bill is sponsored by Rep. Courtney Neron, D-Wilsonville.

“Fixing these devices instead of filling our landfills could save Oregon consumers hundreds of dollars a year,” Neron said, “And In a time when many Oregonians struggle to stretch their dollars each month, this right-to-repair legislation is the right thing to do.”

It’s also supported by tech giant Google, which manufactures Pixel phones and tablets.

“This legislation represents an inclusive compromise that brings tech companies, small repair companies, environmental leaders, and legislators to the table to find common ground and support the repair movement,” said Steven Nickel, Google's devices and services director of operations

Previous versions of the legislation have been opposed by the Repair Done Right Coalition, which has testified against similar bills across the country.

Opponents argue consumer or independent shops may not have the training and skills necessary for repairs. And they say unauthorized repair could weaken privacy and security features of electronic products.

The legislation will be considered by the Senate Committee on Energy and Environment during the 2024 legislative session, which begins Feb. 5.

