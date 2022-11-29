Oregon lawmakers lift security measure imposed on senator

FILE - Oregon Sen. Brian Boquist poses in his office in the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., Wednesday, July 3, 2019. On Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, a panel of the Oregon Senate rescinded a protective measure it had imposed on Boquist after he made threatening statements during an acrimonious 2019 legislative session. Boquist had been required to give 12 hours notice before coming to the Oregon State Capitol, to give the state police time to beef up their security to ensure the safety of people there. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
ANDREW SELSKY
·3 min read

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — On Monday an Oregon Senate panel rescinded the protective measure it had imposed on a state senator after he made threatening statements during an acrimonious 2019 legislative session, in a case that centers on free speech.

Since July 2019, Sen. Brian Boquist had been required to give 12 hours notice before coming to the Oregon State Capitol, to give the state police time to bolster their security and to ensure the safety of people in the Capitol.

Boquist, who was then a Republican and now belongs to the Independent Party of Oregon, maintained in a lawsuit that this measure violates his right to free speech as an elected official and that the imposed restriction amounted to retaliation for his fiery statements. In a ruling last April, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed.

Boquist suggested Monday that the Senate Conduct Committee, which met remotely, suspend the interim safety measure “until a judicial ruling is delivered by the federal courts on this matter.”

"But by all appearances, this committee has zero authority to act at all,” Boquist told the lawmakers.

The committee then voted 3-1 to rescind the protective measure.

The 2019 legislative session was one of the most rancorous in memory. The minority Republican lawmakers staged walkouts to prevent Democrats from reaching a quorum and prevented other lawmakers from passing any bills. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Senate President Peter Courtney, both Democrats, hinted at the possibility of using the Oregon State Police to compel the Republicans to return to the Capitol.

On June 19, 2019, Boquist stood on the Senate floor and told Courtney: “Mr. President, if you send the state police to get me, hell’s coming to visit you personally.” Later that day Boquist told a reporter that the state police should ”send bachelors and come heavily armed."

"I’m not going to be a political prisoner in the state of Oregon. It’s just that simple,” Boquist said.

The Democratic governor blasted Boquist’s behavior as “unbecoming of an elected official, and an embarrassment to the entire state of Oregon. I expect the Senate to hold him accountable.”

On July 8, 2019, the Senate Conduct Committee imposed the 12-hour rule on Boquist, citing his threatening statements.

“This is a very, very serious thing,” Sen. James Manning, who was then a committee member and one of only two Black members of the Senate, said during the hearing. “If I had made those comments, I would have been drug out of the Capitol, at minimum.”

Monday's meeting of the Senate's Conduct Committee lasted only 19 minutes, but the case isn't over.

Boquist has sued Courtney, Manning, committee co-chair Sen. Floyd Prozanski and several legislative officials, alleging that his free speech rights were violated. A federal judge in 2020 threw out the lawsuit, ruling that Boquist’s remarks amounted to threats.

The federal appeals court issued a 32-page opinion in April that said Boquist had a valid point, and sent the case back to the U.S. District Court in Eugene, Oregon.

“Boquist’s rhetorical response to the majority’s threat to use state police to arrest the departing senators and return them to the Capitol therefore fits easily within the wide latitude given to elected officials ‘to express their views,’” Appeals Court Judge Sandra Ikuta wrote.

Ikuta, an appointee of Republican President George W. Bush, said that the rule of 12-hour notice prevented Boquist from exercising authority he gained from getting voted into office. Boquist, who represents a district covering the Willamette Valley south of Portland, has consistently been reelected by wide margins over Democratic challengers.

He was first elected to the Legislature in 2004. Boquist was with the Army Reserve for years, retiring as a lieutenant colonel with the special forces after an Iraq deployment, his campaign literature says.

Recommended Stories

  • Honduras to complete talks with UN on anti-corruption mission, says president

    Honduras will soon complete negotiations with the United Nations that aim to create an international mission to fight corruption in the country, President Xiomara Castro said on Monday. The government has been negotiating with U.N. officials since May on creating the mission, with experts saying widespread graft in Honduras has aggravated poverty, violence and increased migration to other countries. "A high-level delegation will travel to the United Nations tomorrow in order to finalize the agreements," the leftist president said at an event in a rural area.

  • Congress faces lengthy legislative to-do list in lame-duck session

    Lawmakers face a long list of legislative items they must address before the end of the 117th Congress.

  • Supreme Court likely to toss New York corruption convictions

    The justices are near a consensus to overturn charges against a former Cuomo aide and developers.

  • Judge mulls arguments in Mississippi death penalty protocol

    A federal judge will decide whether to block Mississippi from using three drugs when it puts inmates to death, and his ruling could determine whether the state carries out its next execution in about two weeks. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate heard several hours of arguments Monday in a lawsuit filed in 2015 on behalf of some Mississippi death row inmates. Wingate noted that one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., is facing a Dec. 14 execution date, which was recently set by the Mississippi Supreme Court.

  • How Much Does a Person on Social Security Make?

    When you retire and start collecting Social Security benefits, the amount of monthly income you get from the program depends on a number of factors, from the amount of money you earned during your...

  • Biden administration reacts with caution to China protests

    Some U.S. lawmakers were more strident. But the overall response reflected wariness about how Beijing will act.

  • Moreno Valley Walmart worker accused of launching racist tirade against Black customer

    A Moreno Valley Walmart employee accused of going on a racist tirade against a Black customer is no longer with the company, a spokesperson said.

  • FTX US Donated $1 Million To PAC Linked To Mitch McConnell Before Bankruptcy

    FTX's new head says he has never seen "such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information."

  • Out-Of-State Kooks Are Still Demanding a Redo of Arizona Election

    Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty ImagesArizona counties certified the results of the midterm elections on Monday. But for conspiracy theorists who traveled from out of state to swamp local election board meetings, the dream of discarding the election results lives on.While most Republican candidates have accepted their losses in an underwhelming GOP midterm performance, Arizona has remained a hotbed for election-denying candidates who suggest (incorrectly) that they actually won their races. Those hold

  • Crypto lender BlockFi files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid FTX fallout

    BlockFi had financial ties with FTX, the collapse of which put it in a precarious situation.

  • New York City DA Bragg downgrades 52% felonies to misdemeanors

    New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg, in 2022, reduced 52% of all felony arrests to misdemeanors as crime continues to soar in the Big Apple.

  • Georgia runoff: Early voting for Warnock-Walker round 2

    In-person early voting for the last U.S. Senate seat is underway statewide in Georgia's runoff, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock working to get the jump on Republican challenger Herschel Walker who is putting less emphasis on advance balloting. After winning a state lawsuit to allow Saturday voting after Thanksgiving, Warnock spent the weekend urging his supporters not to wait until the Dec. 6 runoff. Trying to leverage his role as pastor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s church and Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator, Warnock concentrated his efforts Sunday among Black communities in metro Atlanta.

  • Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham loses to Oregon State, is then hired by Arizona State

    Dillingham coached poorly in the 2nd half of Oregon's loss, the latest example of a coach who mentally checked out when heading to another school.

  • Biden calls on Congress to avert a nationwide rail crisis

    All 12 rail labor unions need to ratify union contracts before Dec. 9 to avoid a shutdown.

  • USA TODAY Sports’ bowl projections has Gators playing a familiar in-state foe

    According to USA TODAY Sports' latest bowl projections after the regular season, the Florida Gators will face a familiar in-state opponent in December

  • Same-sex marriage bill advances one step closer to Senate passage

    The Senate on Monday brought a bill to codify same-sex marriage protections one step closer to passage, voting to end debate on an amendment that features religious liberty protections sought by Republicans. The process wasn’t without hiccups, however. Senators ultimately voted 61-35 to advance the amendment to the Respect for Marriage Act that includes language related…

  • Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms

    Russian forces struck eastern and southern Ukraine early Sunday as utility crews scrambled to restore power, water and heating with the onset of snow and frigid temperatures, while civilians continued to leave the southern city of Kherson because of the devastation wreaked by recent attacks and their fears of more ahead. With persistent snowfall blanketing the capital, Kyiv, Sunday, analysts predicted that wintry weather — bringing with it frozen terrain and grueling fighting conditions — could have an increasing impact on the conflict that has raged since Russian forces invaded Ukraine more than nine months ago. After a blistering series of Russian artillery strikes on infrastructure that started last month, workers were fanning out in around-the-clock deployments to restore key basic services as many Ukrainians were forced to cope with only a few hours of electricity per day — if any.

  • Opinion: Kim Reynolds tries to dodge responsibility by arguing she lacks authority

    Iowa Capital Dispatch editor: If Reynolds succeeds in this legal strategy, she will have clipped her wings and those of every governor who follows.

  • The Rock pays back shop he used to steal from as a kid to exorcise demons

    The Black Adam star said he has been waiting "decades" to return to the 7-Eleven in Hawaii that he used to steal from and settle his debt.

  • 8 Arizona cities have agreed to ditch some grass. But the deal goes far beyond that

    An agreement among more than 30 water providers isn't just about ripping out grass. It's changing the conversation about how cities save water.