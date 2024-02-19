Oregon lawmakers look to stop legislative walkouts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even though there is a new Oregon constitutional amendment that bars lawmakers with 10 or more unexcused absences from seeking re-election, lawmakers are working on a way to keep legislative walkouts from halting work.

House Joint Resolution 202 would change the requirement that two-thirds of lawmakers have to be present to vote on bills. This resolution would make it be a simple majority in the House and Senate to conduct business.

This is the way most other state legislatures operate.

‘This is about outcomes’: A conversation with Oregon Governor Tina Kotek

If the resolution passes this session, it would be a proposed constitutional amendment that Oregon voters would decide in November.

Earlier this month, the Oregon Supreme Court upheld Measure 113, the measure preventing 10 Republican state senators from running once their terms are done.

Last year’s boycott lasted six weeks — the longest in state history — and paralyzed the legislative session, stalling hundreds of bills.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.