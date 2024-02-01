Oregon lawmakers set priorities for housing and addiction ahead of 35-day session

Senate President Rob Wagner speaks about the upcoming legislative session on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 at the Oregon State Library in Salem, Ore.

Republican and Democratic legislative leaders Wednesday reiterated their priorities for the 35-day 2024 session that begins Monday are bills that will increase building more affordable housing to prevent more people from entering homelessness and address Oregon’s addiction crisis.

Both parties introduced proposals on addiction last week that would change a key part of Ballot Measure 110 which voters passed in 2020 and ended the criminalization of small amounts of drugs.

Gov. Tina Kotek's top priority will be a $500 million housing production bill to jumpstart housing production, and reintroducing aspects of a bill that died at the end of the 2023 legislative session. Party leaders also said they would introduce legislation to boost housing production.

Re-criminalizing drug possession in Oregon

House Bill 4002, the Democrats' proposal following committee meetings since the 2023 Legislature ended, would reintroduce penalties for the possession of small amounts of illicit drugs, give law enforcement the clear ability to legally confiscate drugs, and impose harsher penalties on dealers.

"With this proposal, we are braiding together the public health and public safety systems to create as many effective pathways to treatment and recovery as possible through proven, evidence-based solutions,” Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, said in a statement last week.

Possession would become a Class C misdemeanor that carries a penalty of up to 30 days in jail and a $1,250 fine. It also would require a person to first be offered to seek treatment before prosecution moves forward if they decline.

Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber joins her colleagues to answer questions about the upcoming legislative session on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 at the Oregon State Library in Salem, Ore.

House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, said Wednesday that lawmakers were working on a comprehensive plan to address the topic "urgently."

The bill also would:

Ban insurers from imposing barriers for Medication-Assisted Treatment, allow pharmacists to prescribe and dispense emergency refills of MAT drugs and require the Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission to study removing additional MAT barriers.

Extend welfare holds from 48 hours to 72 hours at treatment facilities or sobering centers

Dealers would face bigger penalties for dealing in public parks and within 500 feet of treatment centers and homeless shelters.

Ensure people with a large stash of drugs could be charged and ask the court system to take a look at criteria for pre-trial release of those arrested for the delivery and manufacturing of drugs.

Republicans’ proposal would make possession of small amounts of illicit drugs a class A misdemeanor with penalties of up to 364 days in jail and/or a $6,250 fine. Those caught using drugs in public could face a new charge created also punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a $6,250 fine. Entering addiction treatment would be required to avoid jail.

Prison sentences for drug dealers and manufacturers with multiple convictions also would be required, along with increased penalties for drug dealers who sell drugs that result in the death of a person.

“This bill reflects the unanimous position of our House Republicans that we need to return to significant accountability for the use of street drugs," Rep. Kevin Mannix, R-Salem, said in a statement. "This requires official authority to intervene in a serious way so we can assure society that we are pressing forward on a system covering both public safety and the provision of compassionate rehabilitation services to addicted persons.”

House Minority Leader Jeff Helfrich, R-Hood River, said Measure 110 is the "biggest crisis" the state is facing.

"We have a starting point, they have their framework and somewhere in the middle we'll get there but we have to have accountability through the criminal justice system but we also have to have that compassionate care," Helfrich said.

He also spoke of his positive relationship with the Speaker coming into the legislative session.

"We both understand that there are different pathways to meet the same goal. We're going to have disagreements ... but I want to succeed in this moment because we are facing a crisis."

Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber, D-Portland, said Wednesday that lawmakers are working on "solutions" in the middle ground and putting forward policies that work.

"We have to increase access to mental health, have to increase access to substance use treatment and we have to make sure that we are increasing access to housing. It is all part and parcel of the same thing," Lieber said.

Gov. Tina Kotek speaks during the legislative preview on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 at the Oregon State Library in Salem, Ore.

Expanding land supply and other housing production goals

Senate Bill 1537 is Kotek's proposal to create a new Housing Accountability and Production Office, funds grants for energy-efficient housing construction, directs $500 million toward "housing production tools" and once again addresses expanding the urban growth boundary.

Kotek spent the final 72 hours of the 2023 session lobbying in favor of a bill with similar language expanding the UGB before it failed by a single vote on the Senate floor.

Her current proposal would give cities a one-time tool to add land for housing to their urban growth boundary as long as 30% of that land was used for affordable housing.

"There's clearly a shortage of housing supply across the state," Kotek said Wednesday. "Oregonians know the status quo is not working."

House Majority Leader Julie Fahey answers questions about the upcoming legislative session on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 at the Oregon State Library in Salem, Ore.

The legislature has been steadily knocking down barriers to housing production, said House Majority Leader Julie Fahey, D-Eugene. This session, she said, they will discuss four key barriers: local infrastructure, land supply, regulatory barriers, and financing and funding.

Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, said lawmakers need to address land supply and reduce barriers for builders. The timeline to build needs to be sped up to reach the goal Oregon has set for new housing, he added.

Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp speaks about the upcoming legislative session on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 at the Oregon State Library in Salem, Ore.

In a statement, his office said Republicans would be prioritizing Senate Bill 1564 to address the housing shortage.

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on Twitter @DianneLugo

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon lawmakers to prioritize housing, addiction in short session