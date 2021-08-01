Oregon man accused of bashing female roommate in head with hammer, stabbing her; she's expected to survive

Brie Stimson
·1 min read

An Oregon man was arrested Friday, accused of bashing his female roommate in the head with a hammer multiple times and stabbing her, authorities said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and was expected to survive.

David Craft, 70, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. He may face more charges as the investigation continues.

Deputies responded to his Aloha, Oregon, home, 10 miles west of downtown Portland, after he allegedly called to report he had stabbed his roommate. She was found outside.

PORTLAND POLICE, FBI TO INCREASE DOWNTOWN PRESENCE AFTER FATAL SHOOTING OF 18-YEAR-OLD

Craft was arrested without incident and booked into the Washington County Jail on $250,000 bail, the sheriff’s office said.

No motive was given for the alleged attack.

Violent crime, especially gun violence, has surged in Portland over the last year and the city is on pace to surpass its all-time record for homicides this year as its police department is grappling with a surge in gang-related shootings amid a staffing shortage and continued calls for defunding.

"People are scared. They are angry. They are fed up," Portland Police Sgt. Ken Duilio told The Associated Press last month.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trapped tourists are being evacuated from holiday beaches by private boats and yachts as Turkey's wildfires rage

    Around 100 fires broke out in Turkey this week, forcing thousands to evacuate and causing the death of at least six people.

  • Molly Ringwald on what to expect from ‘The Kissing Booth 3’

    The actress, singer and writer tells “The View” all about playing a mom in the last “Kissing Booth” film and how real-life parenting has impacted her roles playing a mother.

  • Ma Long wins 2nd Olympic gold in men's table tennis

    For the fourth straight Olympics, Chinese men have swept the table tennis gold and silver medals in singles. Ma Long defended his Olympic title on Friday by beating teammate and top-ranked player Fan Zhendong 11-4, 10-12, 11-8, 11-9, 3-11, 11-7. Between games, Ma would talk to himself as he drank water and wiped sweat from his face.

  • Democratic donor Ed Buck found guilty in the overdose deaths of 2 men who died in his West Hollywood apartment

    The wealthy 66-year-old political activist was found guilty of nine felonies on Tuesday and faces a sentence of 20 years to life in federal prison.

  • Bombardier union workers ratify 3-year agreement to end strike at Toronto plant

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -The union workers at Bombardier Inc's Toronto business-jet assembly plant on Saturday ratified new, three-year collective bargaining agreements, officially ending a strike that started last week, according to a statement. The approximately Bombardier 1,500 workers who belong to Unifor, Canada's largest private sector union, voted to accept preliminary deals reached on Friday, which include wage increases and higher monthly pension benefits, the union said. Bombardier's strong-selling Global 7500, which lists for $73 million and is a key revenue generator for the pure play business-jet maker, is assembled at the Toronto production site.

  • Industry reactions to 'Black Widow' lawsuit

    Industry reactions to 'Black Widow' lawsuit

  • 100-year-old former death camp guard to go on trial in Germany -report

    A 100-year-old former guard at the Sachsenhausen Nazi concentration camp near Berlin will face trial in the autumn, 76 years after the end of the Second World War, German weekly Welt am Sonntag reported. The district court of Neuruppin admitted the charges of accessory to murder in 3,500 cases, and the trial is slated to start in October. The accused, who was not named in accordance with German media laws concerning suspects, was said to have worked as a camp guard from 1942 to 1945 in Sachsenhausen, where around 200,000 people were imprisoned and 20,000 murdered.

  • Sky News Australia says suspended from YouTube for one week

    Sky News Australia said on Sunday it has been temporarily suspended by the video-sharing site YouTube following the platform's review of content for compliance with its COVID-19 policies. "Sky News Australia acknowledges YouTube's right to enforce its policies and looks forward to continuing to publish its popular news and analysis content to its subscribers shortly," Sky News said in a statement on its website about the one-week suspension. The 24-hour cable and television channel, which claims to have 1.85 million YouTube subscribers, is operated by Australian News Channel Pty Ltd and is a subsidiary of News Corp Australia.

  • More countries hike climate pledges, piling pressure on major emitters

    A group of mostly smaller countries submitted new, more ambitious climate pledges to the United Nations this week, raising pressure on big emitters including China to do the same ahead of a major U.N. climate summit in November. U.N. climate chief Patricia Espinosa said that as of Saturday the United Nations had received new pledges from 110 countries, out of the nearly 200 that signed the 2015 Paris climate accord.

  • Only $28 for these top-rated Sony noise-canceling headphones? Yes, please!

    Grab these at Amazon for nearly 60 percent off — they run for 80 hours on one charge!

  • Sikh community demands answers after FBI says Indianapolis FedEx shooting NOT a hate crime

    A shooting that killed eight victims including four Sikh Americans at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis in April was not motivated by hate, the FBI and local authorities announced on Wednesday. Investigation results: After going through 120 interviews and 150 pieces of evidence, investigators found no evidence that the suspect Brandon Scott Hole committed his crimes "to address perceived injustices or to advance an ideology." Instead, they concluded that the 19-year-old -- who killed himself after murdering his victims -- performed "an act of suicidal murder," according to the Indianapolis Star.

  • Gov. DeSantis says he will bar Florida school districts from mandating masks

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Friday issued an executive order that bars local school districts from requiring students to wear masks when they return to the classroom next month.Why it matters: The spread of the Delta variant has led to a spike in new infections across the United States, triggering another round of debate about COVID guidelines in schools.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.DeSantis' announcement comes after the Broward County school bo

  • Missouri treasurer criticized federal pandemic spending after getting $1.2M in PPP loans

    Scott Fitzpatrick’s campaign said there’s a difference between COVID relief enacted under Trump and relief signed by Biden.

  • Missing 13-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy found safe near national park, officials say

    The girl sent an “SOS” message to her parents before she went missing.

  • Judge rejects challenge to Second Amendment sanctuary effort in Oregon

    An Oregon judge sided against local officials and a gun control group on Thursday as he dismissed a challenge to a Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance that was previously approved by voters.

  • French boxer sits on ring apron in protest after DQ loss

    A French super heavyweight boxer sat on the Olympic ring apron in protest for about an hour after he was disqualified from his quarterfinal bout because of an intentional head butt. Mourad Aliev reacted with outrage when referee Andy Mustacchio disqualified him with four seconds left in the second round Sunday. The referee determined Aliev had intentionally used his head to clash with British opponent Frazer Clarke, who had significant cuts near both of his eyes.

  • A California restaurant asking patrons for proof they're unvaccinated was once fined $165,520 for not protecting staff and diners from COVID

    Basilico's Pasta e Vino in Huntington Beach asks patrons for proof they're unvaccinated and discourages masks despite a local surge in COVID-19 cases.

  • Indians in America share stories of grief, fear for those affected by Covid

    NBC News and The Fuller Project asked Indians in America to share tributes to female friends and family back home who have been touched by Covid-19.

  • Thousands paddle through St Petersburg at Sup Festival

    Thousands paddle through St Petersburg at Sup Festival

  • Police in China detain Canadian pop star Kris Wu over rape allegation

    Police in China said they have detained a 30-year-old Canadian man surnamed Wu on suspicion of committing rape, with state media identifying him as Chinese-born pop singer Kris Wu. Wu was being investigated over accusations made online of "tricking young girls into having sex with him," according to a statement by police in the Chaoyang district of the Chinese capital Beijing late on Saturday. Wu was publicly accused last month by an 18-year-old Chinese student of inducing her and other girls, some of them under the age of 18, to have sex with him.