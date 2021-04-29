Oregon Man Allegedly Threatens to Kill Asian Father and Sexually Assault Son in Grocery Store

A man in Oregon was charged with bias crimes after he allegedly threatened an Asian man and his young son at a grocery store.



Adam Christopher Graham, 35, is accused of harassing a father and son who were about to pay for their groceries at Fred Meyer in Scappoose on April 24, KPIC reported.



Based on court documents, the victims were by the self-checkout aisle when Graham threatened to not only slit the man’s throat but also kidnap and sexually assault his son.



An officer who later arrived at the store on 51501 Columbia River Highway was able to talk to some of the witnesses, reports KPTV.



One witness claimed Graham punched him in the jaw after he intervened between the suspect and the victims.



Another witness said she heard Graham yelling, "I'll slit your throat g***!"



She tried to step in but he grabbed her by her shirt, threatened to kill her and called her the "n-word."



The father and his young son, who did not proceed with their purchases, left the store without speaking with the police.



The officer was able to locate and apprehend Graham near the intersection of Highway 30 and Maple Street.



Graham was arraigned Monday. He is set to appear in court on May 3 and facing charges that include two counts of first-degree bias crime, second-degree bias crime and two counts of fourth-degree assault.



Featured Image via Columbia County Jail

