Oregon man arrested in Jamestown on corruption, luring charges involving juvenile

Jan. 3—JAMESTOWN — An Oregon man was arrested on New Year's Eve in Jamestown and is awaiting formal charges in connection with sexual incidents involving a juvenile, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Sean Michael Turner, 34, Medford, Oregon, is in custody in the Stutsman County Correctional Center.

The Jamestown Police Department said on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that it responded at about 6:30 a.m. Dec. 31 to a motel in southwest Jamestown to investigate a report of a missing juvenile.

Officers located the juvenile at the motel. The department said the investigation found that Turner flew from Medford to Fargo, rented a U-Haul and drove to Jamestown.

Police allege Turner had sex with the juvenile at the motel. An investigation found that Turner, over the course of several months, sent nude photos and videos of himself to the juvenile and that he received nude photos and videos of the juvenile, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Turner was arrested on suspicion of corruption or solicitation of a minor, luring minors by computer or other electronic means, possession of certain materials prohibited and indecent exposure. He is currently being held in the Stutsman County Correctional Center.