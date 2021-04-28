Oregon man arrested Monday in Turner on drug charges

Apr. 28—TURNER — A vehicle stop led to the arrest of an Oregon man Monday who was found with more than 1,000 grams of cocaine.

A Maine State Police trooper was talking to Winston Mcleod, 27, in the parking lot of the B & A Variety store 1051 Auburn Road about 11:45 a.m. when the trooper learned that the Oregon driver's license of Mcleod, who was in his car, had been suspended.

The trooper also noticed Mcleod had a large amount of cocaine in his jacket pocket. When the trooper told him he was under arrest, Mcleod fled on foot, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The trooper captured Mcleod and officers from Maine State Police Troop B assisted him with further investigation.

Troopers found more cocaine in Mcleod's car. The total weight of the drugs seized by police was 1,102 grams. Police also seized $1,446 in cash from suspected drug proceeds in Mcleod's car, Moss said.

Mcleod was charged with three counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, each punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Police also charged him with refusing to submit to arrest and operating a motor vehicle without a license, both misdemeanors punishable by up to six months in jail. He also was charged with asset forfeiture.

Mcleod was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn where his bail was set at $25,000 cash and remained in custody Tuesday.